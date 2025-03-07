 
Login/Register Login | Register
553 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 10 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 3/7/25

10 more reasons for modest optimism

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   1 comment

Robert Reich
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Reich
Become a Fan
  (130 fans)

Friends,

Your anxiety is entirely justified. We are going through one of the most stressful times in American history. It is a national emergency.

Yet the resistance to this foul regime continues to mount. Here's this week's report on 10 reasons for modest optimism, in rough order of importance.

1. The courts are stepping up their fight against the regime.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected Trump's emergency request to freeze nearly $2 billion in foreign aid as part of his efforts to slash government spending. The vote was 5-4, with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining the three liberal members to form a majority.

It's the second 5-4 Supreme Court ruling against Trump since he returned to power, and it shows that an unlikely majority does exist to rein in Trump's excesses.

This probably accounts for Trump's decision to back off from issuing an executive order dismantling the Education Department. The Supreme Court would almost certainly have held that only Congress can shut down a department. (Shutting the Education Department has also been"unpopular among Republican"leaders" in rural areas that heavily rely on federal funding.)

Meanwhile, lower federal courts are now considering over 80 separate lawsuits against the Trump regime. So far, the vast majority of lower-court rulings have been against Trump.

In an opinion handed down Thursday morning, Federal District Court Judge John J. McConnell Jr. extended an order barring Trump from withholding billions in congressionally approved funds to 22 states and the District of Columbia, including Federal Emergency Management funding. The judge said:

"Here, the executive put itself above Congress. It imposed a categorical mandate on the spending of congressionally appropriated and obligated funds without regard to Congress's authority to control spending " In an evident and acute harm, with floods and fires wreaking havoc across the country, federal funding for emergency management and preparedness would be impacted."

Also on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell ruled that Trump violated the National Labor Relations Act by firing National Labor Relations Board member Gwynne Wilcox, and that Wilcox remains in her position at the federal agency. Howell wrote: "The President's interpretation of the scope of his constitutional power -- or, more aptly, his aspiration -- is flat wrong."

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley extended a freeze on the Trump administration's cuts to research funding through the National Institutes of Health.

Also on Wednesday, the Merit Systems Protection Board, which decides federal worker disputes, temporarily allowed thousands of Department of Agriculture employees swept up in Musk's government-gutting effort to get back to work.

2. Musk and Trump Republicans are seen to be targeting Social Security.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Reich Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

Related Topic(s): Optimism; Robert Reich, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Cornered

The Republican's Big Lies About Jobs (And Why Obama Must Repudiate Them)

Paul Ryan Still Doesn't Get It

What Mitt Romney Really Represents

What to Do About Disloyal Corporations

The Gas Wars

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Tom Hilton

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 5, 2020), 3 fans, 12 articles, 298 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I think Bob's hopefulness is premature. Those are not really reasons for optimism because none of them are established trends that benefit Democrats - much less restore guardrails on a deranged corrupt and criminal president. Yes the courts are stepping up rulings to rein in the DOGE chaos, however, most are very temporary and several have already been neutered. Meanwhile Congress has ignored about 100 instances of corruption and conflicts of interest - the latest being the Crypto Reserve Scam.

DOGE's credibility is not shot - merely a flesh-wound - because most MAGAs are clueless about Musk's bogus savings claims. Instead, I hear MAGAs asserting on the MSM that the Dems are just lying about the numbers to hurt their co-president.

No Republican lawmakers are forcing Trump to reduce Musk's power. Musk is still armed with his chainsaw as he walks over to the SSA office. A few Cabinet Secretaries are are pist at Musk pre-empting their authority, but like Liddle Marco - it is all noise so far.

Yes the economy is in a nosedive, and it IS all due to Trump's chaotic behavior and tariff threats. However, FoxNews and the GOP is saying the pending recession is all Joe Biden's fault well before the economy meets recession criterion. Thus, there is little political capital to be harvested from people's IRAs tanking.

Lastly, I do not buy that Dems are showing "some spine." AOC is, Bernie is, Al Green is, Sen, Warren is (all as usual) but 10 of their fellow legislators voted to sanction Green. Some people in the media are calling DINO Fetterman the new leader of the Democratic Party. Leading them where exactly - to Mar a Lago again? What about Newsom? He seems to have contracted transmania - count him out. No, the Dems are still stroking their chins; not stiffening their spines. The least they could do is kick Fetterman out of the party - heck, he is the new Manchin or Sinema and mid-terms might benefit from that ouster.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 8, 2025 at 7:44:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend