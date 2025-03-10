 
-- the Price of Blood

Suzanne McMillen-Fallon
Thank you U.S. Dept. of Justice official, an American attorney, Andrew Weissmann: Click Here. The United States, together with our probing European allies that still stand firm against losing democracy, as a result of the American general public's vulnerable naivete' to nihilism-thinking contagion; since instilled, in a New World order. Largely, due to like-minded peoples bonding around the world; e.g., "Lawrence: Trump humiliated on the world stage as France's Macron instantly corrects his Ukraine lie".

MSNBC's anchor, host of The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell Click Here, and to French President Macron's extended hand gesture given to POTUS Trump's media misspeak affordances, that be straightforward and honest for the American public's safeguarding and retention of democracy. Thou, clearly, for the United Nations [UN] and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO], international military alliances; and, also, for civilizations around the world. Philosophies, whom by choice, continue to believe in truth, freedom and justice; and against the spread in nihilism: a mind contagion--

American citizenry must act, before all shred of human decency is gone; and any sense of democracy no longer exists! By the cutting of egalitarianism personnel within our military defense and human resource programs, which brings holy scripture to light; and not in good ways that parallels to DOGE, the White House's Dept. of Government Efficiency, and (in plain sight) the fallacious Project 2025 taking place.

If you're not worried beyond all reason than you should be! For, one cannot put aside its likening path to Jesus Christ's betrayal against him, by the chief priests and elders of the people, that led to Christ's crucifixion: -- the price of blood (the Holy Bible: St. Matthew 27:1-8; specif, v. 6-8, AV).

No matter, one's religion. Or, no faith, in something bigger than themselves; man's Ego. Albeit, the human race will try, but cannot deny the voices of the past chief priests [to present times (year 2025) administrates around the world], who call out such absurd things: in the art of the deal (but far more than for thirty pieces of silver), voicing, words rather differently. Yet, their meaning and purpose remain the same as back then.

Saying, "It is not lawful for to put them into the treasury, because it is the price of blood. And they took counsel, and bought with them the potter's field, to bury strangers in. Wherefore that field was called, The field of blood, unto this day."

Pathetic apathy (Prov. 14:7), the human race learns nothing? Else, the fool's deep-seated subconscious injustices rules (Ps. 107:17), indicating a direct linkage between conscientiousness and the adversity we face (Ps. 66:18); e.g., by confidently dissing authority, we're defying it.

Don't we see the field of blood before us built for thirty pieces of silver (Ps. 53:4)?

Humanities, of our world, in planet Earth's plane of existence, it's not too late for hope (Rom.15:4). Working together, with still our U.S. European allies, in mindfulness and unified actions to keep democracy resolute and whole. Amid challenging times to exert deploying influences over foreign nations acceptance of a New World order, and America's posturing an unbending way of thinking to sporting nihilism thinking compliance; a mind contagion, that attempts to digest one's spirit and absorb the soul. Simply put, ends individuality; who you are, and sees you as "nothingism".

Together, with our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lifespans, under authoritarianism (King) rule. A dictatorship; and a government in which a single ruler (a tyrant) has absolute power. Thus, it's fascism; an oligarchy, in which government by the people and for the people no longer exists. Nor, does democracy.

So then, "What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?" (Rom. 8:31).

It's time to act, "They have prepared a net for my steps; my soul is bowed down: they have digged a pit before me, into the midst whereof they are fallen themselves. Selah. (Ps. 57:6)."

Godspeed, to us all, everyone. Amen (2 Cor. 1:20).

Suzanne McMillen-Fallon is "mother of Chad C. McMillen and author."
 
Suzanne McMillen-Fallon

Pathetic Apathy, the human race learns nothing? (Wisdom Literature. The Holy Bible: Proverbs 14:7 [AV], "Go from the presence of a foolish man, when thou perceivest not in him the lips of knowledge)." Americans aren't that naive. Or, it's Nihilism; a traumatized mind contagion.

This is not embellishment, when branches of government departments are being forced out; and people, who no longer recall what our loved ones fought and died for in WW1 and WW2.

Even so, when too easily forgetting, narcissism comes to mind. Thou, in all probability, not being able to relate too generational times gone by is odd; since research is an option.

For all practical purposes [FAPP], "Let's hope, not everyone's observance is vulnerable only to Nihilism thinking and compliance. But is capable of God consciousness [GC], not just receptive to Earth consciousness [EC]; as I call it, while existing in Earth's plane of existence."

Submitted on Monday, Mar 10, 2025 at 3:19:30 PM

Tell A Friend