 
Login/Register Login | Register
141 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 12/8/24

...And The Use Of Protest Votes

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Carl Petersen
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
"Opposing someone you dislike is emotionally so much more satisfying than picking the lesser of two evils, but the end result may not be so satisfying. Welcome to politics."

- electoral-vote.com, 11/18/24


(Image by Jill Stein, Donald Trump, and Robert Kennedy Jr.)   Details   DMCA

When the Democratic party rigged the primaries against Bernie Sanders during the 2016 election cycle, they fatally damaged their relationship with many of his supporters. While Donald Trump pretends to be a populist (ask any of the people he has cheated by refusing to pay his bills how pro-worker he is), Bernie gave an actual voice to the victims of the corporatists who control the Democratic and Republican parties. By silencing this voice, the Democratic Party confirmed the belief by many that neither major political party cared about the issues that were important to them. The results were catastrophic.

In the 2016 Presidential Election, 6,464,094 people voted for someone other than the two major party candidates, encompassing approximately 5% of the total vote. This was more than Hilary Clinton's 2,868,691 vote margin of victory over Donald Trump. It was also significantly higher than the previous three elections:


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

Clinton may have decisively won the popular vote, but the undemocratic Electoral College system gave the presidency to Trump. This is where "other" is credited by some for changing the political landscape.

Trump won the Electoral College vote 306 to 232 in 2016. However, if Green Party candidate Jill Stein's votes in three states were added to Clinton's, Trump would have lost the lead. Clinton would have then won the Electoral College 278 to 260.


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

Of course, this projection severely oversimplifies a very complicated electorate. First, it assumes that if voters did not have the option to vote for Stein, they would not have stayed home or left that line blank in their ballot. Similarly, there is no guarantee that Stein's voters would have automatically chosen Clinton in her absence. Finally, the Libertarian candidate was also on the ballot in the three flippable states, winning three times the votes for Stein. If we are going to fantasize about removing Stein, should we also remove Johnson? There is a good chance that his absence would have increased Trump's count.

With the remote possibility that Stein cost Clinton the election, what did her voters accomplish with their vote? The common refrain from third-party voters is that there is no difference between the two parties, but is this accurate? While both are controlled by corporate interests that prevent policies that would help non-billionaires from being enacted, there are clear differences between the two. For example, with Clinton as president, we would not have a Supreme Court that decimated protections for women or granted Presidents king-like protection from accountability when breaking the law.


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

Amid the chaos of Trump's presidency, the percentage of "other" voters in the 2020 election dropped back down to previous levels. Perhaps it was the hundreds of thousands of people needlessly dying because of mishandling the COVID crisis or maybe it was the abhorrent reaction to demands for justice in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, but the electorate did not seem to have the stomach for a protest vote.

In the runup to the 2024 election, there was much handwringing over what effect third-party candidates would have on the results. Would the return of Jill Stein to the ballot, joined by Cornel West, drain votes away from Biden (then Harris)? Would Chase Oliver draw voters away from Trump or would the Libertarian hurt Harris by taking "Never Trumpers" away from her?

Nobody bought into this hype more than Robert Kennedy Jr. whose effect on the race was hotly debated. He tried to use this to his advantage as he offered to drop out and sell his support to the highest bidder. Harris passed and Kennedy endorsed Trump. He then spent his time in court either trying to remove or add his name to the ballot depending on whether he thought his presence in that state would harm or help Trump. He was rewarded with a nomination to run the Department of Health and Human Services despite his lack of medical experience and willingness to embrace every conspiracy that floats past the worm in his brain.

When the votes were counted, third-party candidates had no real effect on the race. Jill Stein and the Green Party only secured third place in the race, winning about .50% of the vote. Despite his "strategic" withdrawal, Kennedy received .49%. West earned the votes of a paltry 0.05% of the electorate.


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Third Party - Candidates, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Finding Hope in Florida

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend