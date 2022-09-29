 
 
Life Arts

the man who had a head full of voices

By John Hawkins
they came zapping at him

(with directed energy weapons)

they came yapping at him

(think: Spanish Inquisition Catholicism)

voices out of Dark Shadows

voices streaming from old radios

vampyres of light and substance

halloween every day, trick or treat or trance

O mosquitos malodorous monster molecules!

(evil: hate: anger) everywhere

field testing the future

applying the suture

rounding up dissidents of the regime

sounding out residents, assembling a team

and the panic run begins

and the bottle begins its spins

.

al pacino sea of love cries out

if i was half the man i used to be!

i'd burn down this postmod fab for free

where is the love? it's got the gout

.

nelson mandala flashes his smile

pretended to be sic when Obama came

to visit him for a photo op frame

Madiba had been out of the womb for a while

.

kenmore (cubed) and the "sane" one

on their way to the Fenway disco

visiting from the north end of Frisco

bump and grind with a guy named Gun

.

the tony soprano archetype shows up (natch)

swaggers, daggers, arms akimbo with bimbo

bellowing booming trying to do the limbo

no cigs now, Tony is wearing a tobacco patch

.

the effete snobs that Spiro Agnew warned us of

before he resigned under a cloud of retro shame

no way the blue bloods were playing the greek game

trojans, horses, and fiery gadflies in an olio of love

.

and poor old johnny guernica, the altar-ego

seeming to be what he was not, and then wasn't

removed from the scene by the scene, not pleasant

singing early Van, Hey, where did we go?

.

it's the chaos the Chinese frown at

when they see how we misbehave

playing, for sport and cash, dialectical slave

by the hour, f*cking the black town cat

.

yes, the man who had a head full of voices

was presented with a menu of limited choices

.

animals came at him barking animal

creatures from outer inner space

looking to get in his inmost face

from alien within, pop-out cannibal

.

well, it's the way of the world

(and tis a pity she's a whore)

if your world is Whitechapel Hogan

Down Under thunder ballet bogan

(trying to even an uneven score)

one minute you're a man, the next girled

.

yes, the man who had a head full of voices

time in quicksand reading james and joyces

.

slipping away through the egg timer

one less loud-mouthed weisenheimer

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Tell A Friend