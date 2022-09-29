they came zapping at him
(with directed energy weapons)
they came yapping at him
(think: Spanish Inquisition Catholicism)
voices out of Dark Shadows
voices streaming from old radios
vampyres of light and substance
halloween every day, trick or treat or trance
O mosquitos malodorous monster molecules!
(evil: hate: anger) everywhere
field testing the future
applying the suture
rounding up dissidents of the regime
sounding out residents, assembling a team
and the panic run begins
and the bottle begins its spins
.
al pacino sea of love cries out
if i was half the man i used to be!
i'd burn down this postmod fab for free
where is the love? it's got the gout
.
nelson mandala flashes his smile
pretended to be sic when Obama came
to visit him for a photo op frame
Madiba had been out of the womb for a while
.
kenmore (cubed) and the "sane" one
on their way to the Fenway disco
visiting from the north end of Frisco
bump and grind with a guy named Gun
.
the tony soprano archetype shows up (natch)
swaggers, daggers, arms akimbo with bimbo
bellowing booming trying to do the limbo
no cigs now, Tony is wearing a tobacco patch
.
the effete snobs that Spiro Agnew warned us of
before he resigned under a cloud of retro shame
no way the blue bloods were playing the greek game
trojans, horses, and fiery gadflies in an olio of love
.
and poor old johnny guernica, the altar-ego
seeming to be what he was not, and then wasn't
removed from the scene by the scene, not pleasant
singing early Van, Hey, where did we go?
.
it's the chaos the Chinese frown at
when they see how we misbehave
playing, for sport and cash, dialectical slave
by the hour, f*cking the black town cat
.
yes, the man who had a head full of voices
was presented with a menu of limited choices
.
animals came at him barking animal
creatures from outer inner space
looking to get in his inmost face
from alien within, pop-out cannibal
.
well, it's the way of the world
(and tis a pity she's a whore)
if your world is Whitechapel Hogan
Down Under thunder ballet bogan
(trying to even an uneven score)
one minute you're a man, the next girled
.
yes, the man who had a head full of voices
time in quicksand reading james and joyces
.
slipping away through the egg timer
one less loud-mouthed weisenheimer