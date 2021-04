Freefalling

Sonnet: Falling Into My Own Footprints by John Kendall Hawkins

.

everywhere around me people dropping in freefall like controlled demolitions at the end of Fight Club, mental fissions -- egos kicked through some far goal posts, lopping figureheads in a counterrevolution: con spiritus mundi theorists, feminist fatales, rattle bones, queerists in Carnival's fever -- noise pollution in the oompah saloon, tuba tipsy some broad strokes my male-violent gaze and if it's not a dream, I've lost my ways, a here today gone tomorrow gypsy. Next Page 1 | 2 (Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.



