Freefalling
Sonnet: Falling Into My Own Footprints
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
everywhere around me people dropping
in freefall like controlled demolitions
at the end of Fight Club, mental fissions --
egos kicked through some far goal posts, lopping
figureheads in a counterrevolution:
con spiritus mundi theorists,
feminist fatales, rattle bones, queerists
in Carnival's fever -- noise pollution
in the oompah saloon, tuba tipsy
some broad strokes my male-violent gaze
and if it's not a dream, I've lost my ways,
a here today gone tomorrow gypsy.
