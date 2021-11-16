something to show (a poem)



Don't eat elderberries raw off the bush

Unless you want to risk a stomach ache

But do eat them They are very good for you





I cut back the elderberries

Way back in the Fall

Or they shade the solar panels





Solar panels pay for running the hot-tub

The hot tub gives me a rash

But sometimes I just need the heat





The deck needs work Paint peeling

I have to sand it before the snow

I don't know if I'm going to get to it





Also on my list: Talk to plow guy

(No more plowing the end of the drive

Into the lawn)





I always say I will talk to him

But I know how he is going to look at me

So I always put it off 6 years running





Next spring there will probably be a monumental pile

Of frozen gravel when the snow melts

That doesn't fully thaw until the end of May





When I should be mowing I'm listening to

Bonnie "Prince" Billie's Ballad of Joe Hill.

"In his letters he was always doing fine





"When Joe looked back at the sweat on the tracks

He had nothing to show but his age . . .

In the dark of the night he would lay awake and write."





Maybe I will confront the plow guy this year!

I've been getting more assertive

With mixed results





Sadly, as I get older

I have less to be assertive about

But I don't care if people like me which helps





This poem is playing-hard-to-get

I had a dream last night

About being in a tight group of activists





We were camping None of us lived in a house

We were peripatetic

We pitched tents in backyards and fields





Going around educating people

With talks and discussions We were off-line,

We would announce ourselves with posters





We would make stone soup with local stones

The taste of local stones is best

With carrots, tomatoes, potatoes, leeks





Garlic, basil, onions, parsley,

Turnips, kale, broccoli, barley

Celery, cabbage, salt and pepper





But you can't make stone soup without stones

Otherwise it's just soup

But throw a few stones in and people start salivating





You see how much I am doing

In my dreams, yes, in my dreams

I have more to show than my age

