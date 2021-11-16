 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 11/16/21

something to show (a poem)

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)


Don't eat elderberries raw off the bush
Unless you want to risk a stomach ache
But do eat them They are very good for you


I cut back the elderberries
Way back in the Fall
Or they shade the solar panels


Solar panels pay for running the hot-tub
The hot tub gives me a rash
But sometimes I just need the heat


The deck needs work Paint peeling
I have to sand it before the snow
I don't know if I'm going to get to it


Also on my list: Talk to plow guy
(No more plowing the end of the drive
Into the lawn)


I always say I will talk to him
But I know how he is going to look at me
So I always put it off 6 years running


Next spring there will probably be a monumental pile
Of frozen gravel when the snow melts
That doesn't fully thaw until the end of May


When I should be mowing I'm listening to
Bonnie "Prince" Billie's Ballad of Joe Hill.
"In his letters he was always doing fine


"When Joe looked back at the sweat on the tracks
He had nothing to show but his age . . .
In the dark of the night he would lay awake and write."


Maybe I will confront the plow guy this year!
I've been getting more assertive
With mixed results


Sadly, as I get older
I have less to be assertive about
But I don't care if people like me which helps


This poem is playing-hard-to-get
I had a dream last night
About being in a tight group of activists


We were camping None of us lived in a house
We were peripatetic
We pitched tents in backyards and fields


Going around educating people
With talks and discussions We were off-line,
We would announce ourselves with posters


We would make stone soup with local stones
The taste of local stones is best
With carrots, tomatoes, potatoes, leeks


Garlic, basil, onions, parsley,
Turnips, kale, broccoli, barley
Celery, cabbage, salt and pepper


But you can't make stone soup without stones
Otherwise it's just soup
But throw a few stones in and people start salivating


You see how much I am doing
In my dreams, yes, in my dreams
I have more to show than my age

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 