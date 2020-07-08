

[Music]

Dear slaw Paul

De Leeuw betta em

Not you Not you

But don't it feel

Like someone is always

Getting away with murder?

Self-contained

Packing its own oxygen

I don't know

Who counts the bullets?

Na-na-la liberated

Me is so also too so

So I'll see red

Sadly

A billion per year

Or so

Doctors

And the British service

Tracking the Buddhist

Protesters

Masking up

You doing all of that

Should be bosco medina schemata

Banter so

What the!

Total stress tracker

Really

Really?

We're family

Really!

[Music]

Do you fish?

Hear me now?

Body cameras on

Tear gas

Laughing gas

Freedom is

Power to pay

Paying out existence

In crumpled singles

In bungee jumps

In calls for justice

I was lucky on the phone

Know me

That being happy

In your own skin

Can be

Extremely

Salvific

Palermo Paris see

Out the other end

When you do your trick

How a diode

Is sauna legacy

Al-so both the

The young Amelia

Basso profondo

(In italics)

Oh freedom

Is

Bravo vamos systems

O'Meara Bravo

Is this working for you?

Going to mussel beach

For the clambake

Perfect day for volleyball

Beeless we open

Anyway I'm okay

With him lactose free

I'm coming up with a mountain

Counting down

To power

Hi Daddy ro-ba so

Blind to what was happening

Cropped what they did

White shark attack

Dark horse pop-up

In principle

Take my word for it

Take my miracle machine

Turn back

To hunter trailer

To think about that

Freedom is

Freedom from

Freedom to bare arms

Cross to among

Freedom below beside

Between despite

Within without

Per capita

Per fly on the wall

Per hearing voices

Per not doing what they say

Per build a tree house

Live there

Ipso facto pianissimo Ta-ta

Freedom is a horse

Nickel silver

Burnished by its own

Wild light

[Music]

