 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts   

freedom is

By (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)


(Image by Unknown Owner)   Details   DMCA

[Music]
Dear slaw Paul
De Leeuw betta em
Not you Not you
But don't it feel
Like someone is always
Getting away with murder?
Self-contained
Packing its own oxygen
I don't know
Who counts the bullets?
Na-na-la liberated
Me is so also too so
So I'll see red
Sadly
A billion per year
Or so
Doctors
And the British service
Tracking the Buddhist
Protesters
Masking up
You doing all of that
Should be bosco medina schemata
Banter so
What the!
Total stress tracker
Really
Really?
We're family
Really!
[Music]
Do you fish?
Hear me now?
Body cameras on
Tear gas
Laughing gas
Freedom is
Power to pay
Paying out existence
In crumpled singles
In bungee jumps
In calls for justice
I was lucky on the phone
Know me
That being happy
In your own skin
Can be
Extremely
Salvific
Palermo Paris see
Out the other end
When you do your trick
How a diode
Is sauna legacy
Al-so both the
The young Amelia
Basso profondo
(In italics)
Oh freedom
Is
Bravo vamos systems
O'Meara Bravo
Is this working for you?
Going to mussel beach
For the clambake
Perfect day for volleyball
Beeless we open
Anyway I'm okay
With him lactose free
I'm coming up with a mountain
Counting down
To power
Hi Daddy ro-ba so
Blind to what was happening
Cropped what they did
White shark attack
Dark horse pop-up
In principle
Take my word for it
Take my miracle machine
Turn back
To hunter trailer
To think about that
Freedom is
Freedom from
Freedom to bare arms
Cross to among
Freedom below beside
Between despite
Within without
Per capita
Per fly on the wall
Per hearing voices
Per not doing what they say
Per build a tree house
Live there
Ipso facto pianissimo Ta-ta
Freedom is a horse
Nickel silver
Burnished by its own
Wild light
[Music]

(Article changed on July 8, 2020 at 11:56)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Your conscience

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 