[Music]
Dear slaw Paul
De Leeuw betta em
Not you Not you
But don't it feel
Like someone is always
Getting away with murder?
Self-contained
Packing its own oxygen
I don't know
Who counts the bullets?
Na-na-la liberated
Me is so also too so
So I'll see red
Sadly
A billion per year
Or so
Doctors
And the British service
Tracking the Buddhist
Protesters
Masking up
You doing all of that
Should be bosco medina schemata
Banter so
What the!
Total stress tracker
Really
Really?
We're family
Really!
[Music]
Do you fish?
Hear me now?
Body cameras on
Tear gas
Laughing gas
Freedom is
Power to pay
Paying out existence
In crumpled singles
In bungee jumps
In calls for justice
I was lucky on the phone
Know me
That being happy
In your own skin
Can be
Extremely
Salvific
Palermo Paris see
Out the other end
When you do your trick
How a diode
Is sauna legacy
Al-so both the
The young Amelia
Basso profondo
(In italics)
Oh freedom
Is
Bravo vamos systems
O'Meara Bravo
Is this working for you?
Going to mussel beach
For the clambake
Perfect day for volleyball
Beeless we open
Anyway I'm okay
With him lactose free
I'm coming up with a mountain
Counting down
To power
Hi Daddy ro-ba so
Blind to what was happening
Cropped what they did
White shark attack
Dark horse pop-up
In principle
Take my word for it
Take my miracle machine
Turn back
To hunter trailer
To think about that
Freedom is
Freedom from
Freedom to bare arms
Cross to among
Freedom below beside
Between despite
Within without
Per capita
Per fly on the wall
Per hearing voices
Per not doing what they say
Per build a tree house
Live there
Ipso facto pianissimo Ta-ta
Freedom is a horse
Nickel silver
Burnished by its own
Wild light
[Music]
(Article changed on July 8, 2020 at 11:56)