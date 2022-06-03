free verse: sunnies in the dark

menacing mirror shades grinning
actors taking out loans / alpha dogs smoking bones
a jimi shimmy jimmy on the radio
all ears plucked of their corn
radio free hitting home its sad reality
.
the freaky girl from Montreal
with MKULTRA eyes by Maybelline
I met in the subway system there
and caught playing "20th Century Fox"
on her battery-powered Casio
found me joining in at the chorus
our mixed impassioned voices
howling down the dark tunnel
"She's a 20th century fox!!!"
meer-rats taking heed simultaneously
.
That busker girl, whose cup I filled
with two-faced coin of the realm, who smiled
with one hand whipping free, as the Bard has it
has mistaken my lap for a beanbag chair
on the way out to her Foucault class at Berkeley
on the History of Sexuality and Prisons
carrying with her Madness and Civilization
my femme fatale in sirenic orange slacks
.
and now I need to put my shades back down
the ghosts are climbing through my eyes
anxious as Jimmy Stewart in Hitchcock's Rushmore film
chased by faded Parisian chords
and if she doesn't return
for she so longs to be ultimately free
there are other subway stops in Montreal
where frightfully beautiful women
play busker judo tunes just for me