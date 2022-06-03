free verse: sunnies in the dark



'Montreal Subway'

menacing mirror shades grinning

actors taking out loans / alpha dogs smoking bones

a jimi shimmy jimmy on the radio

all ears plucked of their corn

radio free hitting home its sad reality

.

the freaky girl from Montreal

with MKULTRA eyes by Maybelline

I met in the subway system there

and caught playing "20th Century Fox"

on her battery-powered Casio

found me joining in at the chorus

our mixed impassioned voices

howling down the dark tunnel

"She's a 20th century fox!!!"

meer-rats taking heed simultaneously

.

That busker girl, whose cup I filled

with two-faced coin of the realm, who smiled

with one hand whipping free, as the Bard has it

has mistaken my lap for a beanbag chair

on the way out to her Foucault class at Berkeley

on the History of Sexuality and Prisons

carrying with her Madness and Civilization

my femme fatale in sirenic orange slacks

.

and now I need to put my shades back down

the ghosts are climbing through my eyes

anxious as Jimmy Stewart in Hitchcock's Rushmore film

chased by faded Parisian chords

and if she doesn't return

for she so longs to be ultimately free

there are other subway stops in Montreal

where frightfully beautiful women

play busker judo tunes just for me