Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/28/21

fResponse to Repubican Attacks On Loan Forgiveness

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)

Joe Biden has given a break to tens of millions of students with student loan debt. Republicans are complaining that this is unfair to people who paid their student loans and people who didn't go to college.

I have a different take. First, I paid off all of my student loans and I am thrilled that tens of millions of people are getting a break on their student loans. My debt was far less, because costs of college were much less when I went. Universities had not yet become such rapacious businesses.

But here's my take that's a bit different. The United States, like every other nation, needs and requires University educated people. They are necessary for government, for corporate and even small business leadership, innovation and infrastructure development, management and maintenance.

Without University educated people,the United States becomes a third world country. That makes University education an essential resource for the security, prosperity and future of the United States.

People who are not in the military pay taxes that pay for the military because it is necessary. People who are not police pay taxes for the police because they are necessary. People who are not going to school pay taxes to pay for schools because education is necessary. People who didn't go to college should pay taxes to support university educations because University/college education is essential.

The United States is already at a disadvantage because many other nations provide free college and university education to their people, even to visitors, so that they have far more college or university educated individuals who are able to serve the needs of the nation.

Sadly, the United States educational system for K through 12 is woefully bad. It was designed well over a hundred years ago to provide a steady supply of factory workers and soldiers who were obedient and didn't ask questions. Other Nations pre-college Educational Systems are far superior.

Part of the problem we have in the United States is the system of Education we have for K through 12 produces authoritarian individuals, the people who want to be told what to do.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Meryl Ann Butler

(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
In response to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan the House Judiciary GOP tweeted "If you take out a loan, you pay it back. Period."

Just for the record, Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of 13 Republican Congress members who had PPP loans forgiven (hers was for $180,000.) Here are a few more, they all make $20,000 worth of forgiveness look like peanuts.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) with a $476,000 loan

  • Rep. Greg Pence (R-Indiana) for $79,441

  • Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Florida) for $2.8 million

  • Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma) for $1.07 million

  • Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) for $1.43 million

  • Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Kentucky) for $4.3 million

  • Rep. Ralph Norman (R-South Carolina) for $306,520

  • Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pennsylvania) for $974,100

  • Rep. Vicki Hartzler (R-Missouri) for $451,200

  • Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) for $988,700

  • Rep. Carol Miller (R-West Virginia) for $3.1 million

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 28, 2022 at 12:26:33 PM

terry smythe

(Member since Mar 28, 2012)
The kneejerk reaction that this benefits a privileged "elite" at the expense of those who don't attend university is the usual Red Herring: I'm sure kids who attend vocational training are also eligible (or should be) for loan forgiveness - not just a bunch or liberal arts party goers. And, those who pursue higher ed are forgoing 5 or more years of earning while they're taking on almost criminally exorbitant debt. Education is an enormously rewarding investment for the country, and those who don't pursue it are the direct beneficiaries of all that it produces - in a myriad of ways.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 28, 2022 at 1:14:31 PM

