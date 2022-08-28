fResponse to Repubican Attacks On Loan Forgiveness

Joe Biden has given a break to tens of millions of students with student loan debt. Republicans are complaining that this is unfair to people who paid their student loans and people who didn't go to college.

I have a different take. First, I paid off all of my student loans and I am thrilled that tens of millions of people are getting a break on their student loans. My debt was far less, because costs of college were much less when I went. Universities had not yet become such rapacious businesses.

But here's my take that's a bit different. The United States, like every other nation, needs and requires University educated people. They are necessary for government, for corporate and even small business leadership, innovation and infrastructure development, management and maintenance.

Without University educated people,the United States becomes a third world country. That makes University education an essential resource for the security, prosperity and future of the United States.

People who are not in the military pay taxes that pay for the military because it is necessary. People who are not police pay taxes for the police because they are necessary. People who are not going to school pay taxes to pay for schools because education is necessary. People who didn't go to college should pay taxes to support university educations because University/college education is essential.

The United States is already at a disadvantage because many other nations provide free college and university education to their people, even to visitors, so that they have far more college or university educated individuals who are able to serve the needs of the nation.

Sadly, the United States educational system for K through 12 is woefully bad. It was designed well over a hundred years ago to provide a steady supply of factory workers and soldiers who were obedient and didn't ask questions. Other Nations pre-college Educational Systems are far superior.

Part of the problem we have in the United States is the system of Education we have for K through 12 produces authoritarian individuals, the people who want to be told what to do.

