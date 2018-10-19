my guitar is silent
my fingers no longer work
those days have slipped away
all the hours that I played
'cuse me while I kiss the sky
love, Jimi
|
'cuse me
By gk thomas (Page 1 of 1 pages) Permalink (# of views) No comments
,
Add to My Group(s)
|
my guitar is silent
my fingers no longer work
those days have slipped away
all the hours that I played
'cuse me while I kiss the sky
love, Jimi
Share Author on Social Media Go To Commenting
|The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
The Painting
Requiem for a Porn Star
Apocalypse In Graffiti
Disarray
The Woman on Main St.
Nocturne In A Purple Bar
Post Article Comment
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
|No comments
Want to post your own comment on this Article?