Zubeyir Aydar and the Boss of Kurdish Politics in Europe!

Message Hamma Mirwaisi
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Kurdish modern Politics are not different from Kurdish tribal and religious leaders' performances. Also, Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan did come up with philosophies for Kurds to follow when they are electing leaders. But his message did not reach Kurds of Europe and Syria yet. A small group of Kurdish leaders united under the leadership of Zubeyir Aydar to force other Kurdish leaders to seek refuge in Turkey with an enemy of Kurd and Kurdistan known as President Erdogan of Turkey. Similarly, many Kurdish leaders of Syria are seeking refuge in the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG) with traitors Massoud Barzani and Jalal Talabani as enemies of United Kurds.

Kurdish Politician Zubeyir Aydar was a lawyer and member of HEP Pro-Kurdish political party. He was elected to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in 1991 as an independent from Siirt (Kurdish: Sert, is a city in southeastern Turkey (North Kurdistan) and the seat of Siirt Province). When HEP banned in 1993, he joined the new Kurdish party, the Democracy Party (DEP). When DEP banned in 1994, Aydar fled to Belgium as Turkish authorities arrested most party members. He has been living in Brussels since then. In Europe, he joined the Kurdistan Parliament in Exile (PKDW) and later the Kurdistan National Congress (KNK) and Union of Communities in Kurdistan (KCK), where he became head of the legislature in 2003.

Beside Kurdish Guerrilla forces, Kurds need 'Unified Kurdish Language and Kurdish History' to be united and be known by other nations around the world.

Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan did come up with many ideas for Kurds to be an independent nation. Kurdish leaders of Europe destroyed his plans to support small business among Kurds as the source of income for his organization around the world. His ideas to help Kurdish education never been followed by Kurdish leaders in Europe.

What if Zubeyir Aydar groups were supported Kurds to have real Kurdish institution to serve Kurdish student in Europe. What if his team helped Kurds to have the history book based on research and finding. What if they helped Kurds in every European country to have the actual democratic system to elect the representative to be members of True KNK instead of appointed members by Mr. Aydar and his loyal group? Juggling jobs among members of Mr. Aydar group are not going to fool educated Kurds in Europe.

United Kurds only can be achieved by true practice of Abdullah Ocalan philosophies. Many Kurds are learned from Massoud Barzani, and Jalal Talabani trades to sell Kurd and Kurdistan for self-interest. They are joined Barzani and Talabani to be wealthy and powerful as Governor, Minister, members of Parliament in Kurdistan and Iraq and then turn around to lead Kurds and be respected because they are rich and powerful. Stealing from Kurdish people oil wealth is giving those people power.

Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan taught Kurds not to respect such traitors. But you can see those so-called Kurdish leaders loyal to Abdullah Ocalan philosophy are recognizing those traitors with money than the poor Kurds who served Kurdish people.

Hamma Mirwaisi abandoned a successful career in public relations to pursue a more fulfilling life as a novelist and speaker.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

