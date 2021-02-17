Zoombleeder at Impeachment 2: The Discrete Chum of the Bullscheissie

by John Kendall Hawkins

Isn't it rich, isn't it queer Losing my timing this late in my career And where are the clowns Quick send in the clowns Don't bother they're here. - Stephen Sondheim, "Send In The Clowns"

The events of January 6, 2021, continue to invite comparison to the classic films, Idiocracy and Zombieland, films about the near-dead and the un-dead. Remember the opening scene of Z. near-total chaos outside the Capitol building - cars overturned, fires on the lawn, police brutality (at least, that's the way I interpreted that first zombie). Well, if the pundits of Jan 6 are accurate, we came within a pubic centimetre of handing over our Empire to zombies and idiots, represented by the MAGA groups, Proud Boys and QAnon. Five people died as a result of the "insurrection" and "coup" and the Senate trial that followed the House impeachment should have been grim and grave to honor the "sacrifice" of the dead "heroes." Instead, it was another effort devoid of seriousness and purpose. Some "friends" and I gathered to watch the proceedings and to discuss them by Zoom live. The following are some of the highlights of our tete-a-tetes.

The proceedings began with a warm-up banjo anthem called The Battle of New Old Beans. Wee-ha.

They walked in from the Left.

They walked in from the Right.

