 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Zoombleeder at Impeachment 2: The Discrete Chum of the Bullscheissie

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment, In Series: Op-Eds
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Zoombleeder at Impeachment 2: The Discrete Chum of the Bullscheissie

by John Kendall Hawkins

Isn't it rich, isn't it queer

Losing my timing this late in my career

And where are the clowns

Quick send in the clowns

Don't bother they're here.

- Stephen Sondheim, "Send In The Clowns"

The events of January 6, 2021, continue to invite comparison to the classic films, Idiocracy and Zombieland, films about the near-dead and the un-dead. Remember the opening scene of Z. near-total chaos outside the Capitol building - cars overturned, fires on the lawn, police brutality (at least, that's the way I interpreted that first zombie). Well, if the pundits of Jan 6 are accurate, we came within a pubic centimetre of handing over our Empire to zombies and idiots, represented by the MAGA groups, Proud Boys and QAnon. Five people died as a result of the "insurrection" and "coup" and the Senate trial that followed the House impeachment should have been grim and grave to honor the "sacrifice" of the dead "heroes." Instead, it was another effort devoid of seriousness and purpose. Some "friends" and I gathered to watch the proceedings and to discuss them by Zoom live. The following are some of the highlights of our tete-a-tetes.

The proceedings began with a warm-up banjo anthem called The Battle of New Old Beans. Wee-ha.

They walked in from the Left.

They walked in from the Right.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Op-Eds"

View All 1 Articles in "Op-Eds"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

DARPA, Operation Warp Speed, and the Covid-19 Ka-ching Ahead

Assange: "Send Him Back" to Australia

Trump's Coy Mystery: The Kiss of Death

The Fall or Dive of Sydney Gottlieb and Company

Crusoe 300: The Myth of the Rugged Individualist

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John Hawkins

Become a Fan
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Aug 11, 2020), 2 fans, 180 articles, 1 quicklinks, 248 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"All, all except Phineas, constructed at infinite cost to themselves this Maginot Line against this enemy they thought they saw across the frontier, this enemy that never attacked that way--if he ever attacked at all. If indeed he was the enemy."
       -- John Knowles

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Stay tuned or be gooned.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021 at 4:22:57 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 