OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/9/19

Zombie Zombie Zombie

CNN is outraged that Trump was too friendly with Russians, supposedly endangering an honorable spy snooping into the Russian government.

The New York Times doesn't want any peace settlements in Afghanistan that could involve "getting in bed with killers swathed in American blood."

U.S. mercenaries who murdered a bunch of people in Iraq have had their sentences reduced because they did it in a war.

The United States just accidentally dropped white phosphorus on itself.

The Pentagon would like to tightly control what you can learn about.

CIA contractor Amazon.com has a new show in which they pretend that Venezuela is about to nuke the world unless lawless violent Americans can stop it.

Stop it. Stop it. Stop it!

Sometimes you have to turn off the endless mindless normalization and glorification of mass murder.

Sometimes you have to see war for the horror it is.

Sometimes you have to see zombie war lies that will not die for the lunacy they are.

"Another head hangs lowly
"Child is slowly taken
"And the violence caused such silence
"Who are we mistaken"

Thus begins the song "Zombie" by the band from Limerick, Ireland, the Cranberries.

"But you see it's not me
"It's not my family
"In your head, in your head
"They are fighting
"With their tanks and their bombs
"And their bombs and their guns
"In your head, in your head
"They are cryin'"

Watch the video.

"It's the same old theme
"Since nineteen-sixteen
"In your head, in your head
"They're still fightin'"

Advocates for abolishing war from our lives and our governments and our heads will soon gather in Limerick, Ireland, for #NoWar2019. We'll work to generate a drive toward peace and life as relentless as that toward living dead.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
