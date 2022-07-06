Zionism's future is threatened by the rise of multipolarity & the strengthening of anti-imperialist struggles

Faced with the decline of its important strategic ally the United States, and with a growing international scrutiny upon its human rights abuses, Israel's goal is to steal enough land and gain global economic leverage that it can survive these crises. In other words, to make the jump towards being an imperialist power with control over a huge landmass, like the U.S. did. It aims to fully colonize Palestine, like the U.S. settlers colonized all of the American continent. It also aims to subdue all of its adversaries in the region, allowing for the completion of Israeli settler-colonial projects that are already being built within some parts of Yemen. To achieve this vision for a Greater Israel, the Zionists are intensifying and expanding their violence against the Palestinians, regardless of the condemnation this will bring. It's the only way they can have a chance of securing the territory to be able to stand on their own in a world where Washington's reach is waning.

It's why Israel, which has been unable to fulfill colonial ambitions from recent years like the annexation of the West Bank, has imposed an internationally illegal siege upon the city of Jenin. It's why it's turned Jenin into the new Gaza, carrying out the same kinds of collective punishment, deliberate targeting of civilians, detentions of occupied individuals, and ransacking of the area. It's why Israel this year assassinated a clearly identified Palestinian journalist, then sent police to assault mourners at the funeral while they were carrying the casket. It's why Israel has been imposing a cruel embargo upon the Gazans that's left them vulnerable to the food scarcity created by the Ukraine conflict. Israel seeks to complete its displacement, extermination, and erasure of Palestine so that as Washington's geopolitical decline accelerates, Israel won't have to fight off a strong anti-colonial resistance movement.

There's evidence that Israel's drastic actions against Palestine from recent decades, including its sabotage of the two-state solution's viability and its continuous violations of international law, have already made it theoretically able to continue should it have to make do without U.S. help. According to Palestinian resistance advocate Dr Ramzy Baroud, Washington's military pivot towards countering China amid its decline has shown the strategic strengthening of Israel: "now that Israel is fully aware that the US has changed its political attitude in the Middle East and is moving towards the Pacific region and Eastern Europe, Tel Aviv's 'clean break' strategy is moving faster than ever before. However, this comes with risks. Although Israel is stronger now, its neighbours are also getting stronger. Hence, it is critical that Palestinians understand that Israel's survival is no longer linked to the US, at least not as intrinsically as in the past. As such, the struggle against Israeli occupation and apartheid can no longer be focused disproportionately on breaking up the 'special relationship' that united Tel Aviv and Washington for over 50 years."

This ability for Israel to function independently represents a success for its genocidal war. But as Baroud says, Washington's pulling out of the region has at the same time empowered Syria, Yemen, Iran, and the other powers challenging Israel. For this reason, Israel and the U.S. have been getting their allied monarchical regimes in the region to proceed towards an anti-Iranian alliance. They're discussing the creation of a "regional security architecture" designed to expand Israel's covert war against Iran, where Israel's maritime attacks against Iran and its allies get directly assisted by these other regional reactionary powers. The Zionists, and their increasingly uneasy backers in Washington, are trying to accelerate the creation of Greater Israel, compensating for the victory of Yemen's Houthis by intensifying their efforts within other fronts of the proxy war against Iran.

This war will fail, despite how much damage it's done in terms of assassinating Iranian scientists and military officials, because the world is heading in the direction of multipolarity. Israel's rivals will continue to expand their influence, because they're part of a global network of mutual development among anti-imperialist states that's bolstered by the growing superpower China. The same is the case when it comes to the U.S. empire's proxy war against Russia within Ukraine. The war is able to do damage towards Russia in the short term, but it will ultimately harm Washington and its imperialist allies far more than Russia. And the reality that the Global South is overall backing Russia over Ukraine has further exposed the loss in Washington's sway and credibility. Outside the decaying imperialist regimes, the world doesn't see the U.S. as a credible protector of "human rights" or sovereignty, anymore than it sees Israel's crimes as acceptable.

This is why imperialism's project to destabilize Eurasia will fail: the masses of the places it seeks to carry out regime change within, from Kazakhstan to Belarus to Russia to Uzbekistan to Xinjiang, don't support the destruction of their lands. Ukraine is the only part of the Eurasian grand chessboard that the U.S. has successfully carried out a coup within throughout the new cold war, and its Kiev puppet regime is getting beaten back by the anti-imperialist movement. The resistance to Kiev's ethnic cleansing operations has created two new anti-imperialist states, the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic. Because Russia has intervened in defense of them, responding to the danger of a Ukrainian invasion from a Kiev regime that refuses to recognize their independence, they're here to stay. Kiev, with its Zionism-adjacent ideology of stealing land from the Donbass ethnic Russians and forcibly relocating them, will be left with greatly diminished territory. By extension, a blow will be dealt to Zionism.

NATO will do all it can to make the conflict continue in spite of this incurable Ukrainian disadvantage, which has become more apparent with the recent retreats by Ukraine. But this mission the imperialists have resorted to, where they seek to perpetuate chaos and instability, is an admission of defeat to the reality of rising multipolarity. As are the sanctions that Washington is perpetually expanding and deepening against the countries that challenge it. The transition towards a post-American order has strengthened anti-imperialist struggles worldwide, from the Donbass independence movement to Latin America's economic justice movement. Which has put Zionism in jeopardy, despite Washington's efforts to equip Zionism for continuing U.S. imperialism's legacy within southwest Asia.

The defeat of Ukrainian fascism has vindicated independence struggles worldwide, proving Israel's tactical backing for Kiev to be futile. In a more material type of defeat for Zionism, Israel's decision to support Ukraine has come at the cost of its relationship to Russia, with the two countries having their diplomatic ties imploding. This has made the emergence of the multipolar world into a disadvantage for Zionism. In Latin America, the recent electoral victories for the left, where mass movements against neo-colonial exploitation have led to a weakening of Washington's grip over the region, are making solidarity with Palestine more prominent. Communities, especially the region's Palestinian diaspora, are mobilizing for solidarity with the anti-Zionist struggle. This could lead to the same kind of unraveling for Israel's diplomatic support within the hemisphere, and a reversal of the aggressive pro-Zionism that has been normalized by far-right leaders like Jair Bolsonaro.

As imperialism's global grip continues to weaken, and its ability to carry out coups within places like Eurasia or Latin America is diminished, Zionism will find itself more isolated as well, and less able to leverage its newfound power. In the long term, Israel and all other settler-colonial regimes can't survive, because capitalism requires access to global markets to continue and the world is headed towards a paradigm where oppressor countries get cut off by moral necessity. Eventually, these regimes will find themselves without the reach of capital to economically function. The Boycott Divestment Sanctions movement is supported by the trend towards national liberation across the oppressed and exploited world, which is rising up against imperialism and its Zionist lackeys.

As one Palestinian has said, "Latin America has always had a special position towards us as its people have suffered dictatorships, they've felt the pain of the Palestinian people." The same applies to the Donbass peoples who've fought off Ukrainian subjugation, and the colonized peoples in the U.S. who are fighting off settler tyranny, and all others who are part of this international liberation effort.