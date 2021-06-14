You hand down
Your zero sum logic
Like a list of rules
Etched in titanium
I say you are playing a game of chess
With many lives
Don't play it with mine you slime-ball
I'm not your pawn
You think there is only one winner
Think about it
Your logic is your drum
I hear your drumming
(You kill
Killing gets easier
You exploit
Exploiting gets easier
You get drunk on yourself
It only gets easier)
You think its OK to mess with the world
It's all black and white to you
But don't mess with me
By your logic even war
Is a zero sum enterprise
That's a laugh!
You think that competition
Is zero sum
Why haven't you learned anything?
I don't understand
Why haven't you learned anything?
Yesterday I found a slug on my lettuce
By killing the slug
I am playing your zero sum game
I win for my lettuce
So I have lettuce in my salad
The slug loses everything
When I kill him for my salad
That is why he slimes my thumb
To warn me to play fair
The slug hears a different drum
This summer I hear the drumming
You have been playing chess
With my world too long
My logic is win-win
My medicine animal
Is sliming your chessboard
Checkmate