You hand down

Your zero sum logic

Like a list of rules

Etched in titanium

I say you are playing a game of chess

With many lives

Don't play it with mine you slime-ball

I'm not your pawn

You think there is only one winner

Think about it

Your logic is your drum

I hear your drumming

(You kill

Killing gets easier

You exploit

Exploiting gets easier

You get drunk on yourself

It only gets easier)

You think its OK to mess with the world

It's all black and white to you

But don't mess with me

By your logic even war

Is a zero sum enterprise

That's a laugh!

You think that competition

Is zero sum

Why haven't you learned anything?

I don't understand

Why haven't you learned anything?

Yesterday I found a slug on my lettuce

By killing the slug

I am playing your zero sum game

I win for my lettuce

So I have lettuce in my salad

The slug loses everything

When I kill him for my salad

That is why he slimes my thumb

To warn me to play fair

The slug hears a different drum

This summer I hear the drumming

You have been playing chess

With my world too long

My logic is win-win

My medicine animal

Is sliming your chessboard

Checkmate