Yuja in Action

This is Yuja Wang performing the 3rd Movement of Rachmaninoff's 2nd Piano Concerto in C Minor. I find it rather mind-blowing, and she was all of about 25 at the time. When I posted my article Yuja's Bellybutton on the Daily Kos, one of the comments I received was from a fellow who said he had actually once driven his car all the way from his home in North Carolina to Los Angeles just to see her perform this piece live...

I don't know about you, but few things have the power to help me through the kind of times we're living in than the sheer inspiring, even transformative, experience of witnessing what the human mind and spirit has been able to accomplish in the past, and will continue to achieve, in the hopefully better times ahead.

btw: If anyone is interested, this entire concert is also available free on Prime Video (where the picture and sound quality are utterly flawless).

Enjoy.