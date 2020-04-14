 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

Yuja in Action

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 512932
Message Al Hirschfield

This is Yuja Wang performing the 3rd Movement of Rachmaninoff's 2nd Piano Concerto in C Minor. I find it rather mind-blowing, and she was all of about 25 at the time. When I posted my article Yuja's Bellybutton on the Daily Kos, one of the comments I received was from a fellow who said he had actually once driven his car all the way from his home in North Carolina to Los Angeles just to see her perform this piece live...

I don't know about you, but few things have the power to help me through the kind of times we're living in than the sheer inspiring, even transformative, experience of witnessing what the human mind and spirit has been able to accomplish in the past, and will continue to achieve, in the hopefully better times ahead.

btw: If anyone is interested, this entire concert is also available free on Prime Video (where the picture and sound quality are utterly flawless).

Enjoy.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Al Hirschfield Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

US Tax Attorney with a somewhat radical political bent.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chomsky Gives a Sobering Assessment of Sanders' Chances

Why Sanders Will Slaughter Trump

Why Tulsi Voted "Present"

Bernie's Cabinet

Even Trumps Come and Go

Pat Robertson: "Trump Allowing Christians to be Slaughtered in Syria"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 