 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/1/21

Youth from Around the World Contribute to a Book on Peace

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 9
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (140 fans)

Five members of the World BEYOND War Youth Network (WBWYN) from five continents have contributed, together with WBW's Education Director, to a chapter in a new book (available free in full as PDF) called Problems, Threats and Challenges for Peace and Conflict Resolution, edited by Joanna Marszałek-Kawa Maria Ochwat.

The book provides a highly informative survey of how people in numerous parts of the world view working for peace, primarily meaning the ending of violent conflict within, rather than between, nations.

The first chapter was put together by Phill Gittins, World BEYOND War's Education Director, together with young peace activists Sayako Aizeki-Nevins, Christine Odera, Alejandra Rodriguez, Daria Pakhomova, and Laiba Khan.

Sayako Aizeki-Nevins is a high school student from New York who has found her way from climate and racial-justice activism to activism for peace. "Today," she writes, "my main interests revolve around the intersections between climate change, militarism, and war. I pursue these interests through my work with the WBWYN."

Daria Pakhomova is from the Russian Federation and currently studying for a bachelor's degree in International Relations at Collegium Civitas in Warsaw, Poland.

Aizeki-Nevins and Pakhomova raise similar concerns about the United States and Russia. The former writes that in the United States most young people tell pollsters that they do not plan to join the military, but military advertising and recruiting addresses this vigorously. "[R]ecruiters try to attract students by primarily targeting working-class school districts. They promote the incentives of free college or, for non-citizens, a path to citizenship that can come from military service with honorable discharge. In the past, recruiters have also used video games, such as virtual reality helicopter games, to create a sense of excitement and fun around military activities. These incentives not only cultivate a deceptively innocuous image of the military, but also take advantage of young people - especially undocumented youth, racial minorities, and those from working-class backgrounds. These practices, in addition to the biased curriculum, ensure that many young people are not equipped to participate critically in debates surrounding the U.S. military and war as a practice."

Pakhomova describes the situation in Russia in somewhat similar terms: "It is noteworthy that a military career is very popular among the young people in Russia. According to one of the major Russian Public Opinion Research Centers, service in the military is one of the most highly regarded professions by Russian youth. Many young males across the country prefer studying at the military academies rather than civilian universities for pragmatic reasons. The tuition fees are mainly covered by the state, cadets are usually accommodated, clothed and fed at governmental expenses, and employment in the military is always guaranteed."

The poverty draft and the propaganda are problems that the people of the United States and Russia ought to address together.

In the same chapter of this book Christine Odera describes her work for peace in Kenya, where the problems include present, rather than distant, war. Laiba Khan discusses peace work in India. And Alejandra Rodriguez recounts recent activities in war-torn Colombia, writing:

"[I]t can be argued that Colombia's socioeconomic and cultural dynamics can be defined by the culture of violence that exists in the country. By this I mean a form of violence that goes beyond the physical and governmental, as it is perpetrated by society itself, thus minimizing empathy towards the pain of others and assuming barbarity as a daily occurrence. Still, it is precisely from this point that we as young people must detach ourselves to pursue a different vision of the world and work towards a culture of peace."

This is a critical point that young people keep telling us. Part of ending war has to be ceasing to indoctrinate young people with acceptance of war. Part of working for peace has to include inspiring young people to do likewise and being inspired by young people who are doing it.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 