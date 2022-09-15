Youth Changemakers at the forefront of advocating for sexual health and rights

SUMITA THAPAR - CNS



Hope: Young ChangeMakers leveraging upon innovation to improve ground responses to sexual health and bodily autonomy

(Image by CNS) Details DMCA



A regional initiative across countries in Asia is helping young people find innovative solutions to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights in their communities.

In Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, a football player has put together a football team of vulnerable and marginalised children. Sport has transformative power, he says, adding that playing football will help channelise the children's energies, address issues of aggression, and become a means of protecting them from abuse.

In Lahore, Pakistan, a theatre practitioner is using performing arts for social change.

In Uttarakhand, India, a young woman has set up a chatbot to help women and girls- who are forest dwellers- clarify myths and misconceptions around sexual and reproductive health. In the Philippines, a young woman is imparting online training to the community on the use of social media platforms to engage with the issue of rising adolescent pregnancies.

Supported by ARROW (The Asian-Pacific Resource and Research Centre for Women), these and other young leaders are finding solutions to the most pressing sexual and reproductive health and rights issues in their local contexts and communities. The premise is that those who bear the brunt of the consequence of climate change and unrealised sexual and reproductive health and rights are the ones who can best help find the most sustainable solutions to these problems.

Right Here Right Now

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).