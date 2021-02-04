 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H5'ed 2/4/21

You will become stronger

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)


Read slowly to accompaniment of .youtube.com/watch?v=7sfe3AubDVg&t=3196s starting at 40.10, low volume.


You will become stronger
I want to believe her
Water glasses slip


Magic dust in the eyes
Call into action
Most beautiful singer


Passed by the driftwood
Written in gold
The figure closest to him


No bridge can span
Important ritual experience
"Can you see?"


I am left trembling
The soft afternoon
Pulled some muscles


The rubber band snapped
We watched him search
Two-thousand year old newspaper


Scanning the level shore
I leap to my feet
Airforce dropping bombs


The world is silenced
Gathered to chant
Rising twice each night


Abundance of festivals
Offer to teach
Black magic and space travel


A blank spot on the map
Built around the core
Thousands of curious


Who have turned their back
The spiritual wilderness
Notion of resurrection


Weeping and groaning
Unexpected violence
Normal life span


Return from the distant shore
Stood out there on the edge
Was virtually unknown


From all territories
Under the ironing sticks
The cat lay in his lap


The great fifteenth day
Meanwhile on an island
Names I have forgotten


Fine brassbound chests
Hairpins of silver
Their father's father's black cat


I know you well
People looked at one another
She reaches out


It goes like this
In the unlikely event
Altitude of the triangle


Illustrates the extraordinary
The number of grains of sand
As far back as I can remember


Travel around the wheel
Body of knowledge
The whole sense of nature


Kneeling in his field
The self-helper
What is of value?


Deepened my sympathies
One-sided people
Their supreme ability


Make excellent judges
Bolt of lightning
Inwardness and mystery


All poets and mystics
I was riding in the forest
Betraying their perception


Performing some religious dance
Stability of the orbits
Power of numbering


A mutable cloud
He received the story
Put forth his strength


The magnifying power
This is Mr. Snake here
Reflecting emotion and experience


A painter told me
Cry for company
Gallery of sculpture


Finding something valuable
Picked up his dinner bucket
Somebody's footsteps stopped


I want the world to know
The great animation
I am just now beginning


On top of the rock
But also the future
The neighbors used to pray


Waiting for the gods
His own dismemberment
They had us zeroed in


What do you want to do?
The steam whistle, the hum
No bridge can span


Important ritual experience
Poor hungry creatures
Into your medicine bundle


In a poor neighborhood
Relationship with plants
Going out on the street


How far the young have to go
To approach and go in
Their hands take on a wisdom


The sustenance is there
Choose because you must
A series of small acts


An otherwise homey room
Predicaments still to come
Led to my departure


Destined to remain
From seedling to dead leaf
The bond of trust


His attention wavered
They begin to go bad
We're supposed to remember


Absurd mimicry
We try and try
As far back as I can remember


Think about this choice
Be an infinitesimal part
Raised artistically to become


Land with no borders
We have cut our roots
It should be a simple thing


Rectangle-based environment
An inviting enclosure
Roads, paths, boundaries


Low tunnel leading into light
It is over all too quickly
Threw the book across the room


But what newspapers?
He received the story
We're supposed to remember

...

Books used:

Tales of a Korean Grandmother Carpenter

How the Irish Saved Civilization Cahill

Tales of Wonder Huston Smith

Refuge Terry Tempest Williams

Talk that Talk Ed: Linda Goss

The Writings of Emerson Ed: Brooks Aykinson

A Short Account of the History of Mathematics w.w. Rouse Ball

Sacred Plant Medicine Stephen Harrod Buhner

Places of the Soul Christopher Day

Everyday Tao Deng Ming-Dao

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Your conscience

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 