Read slowly to accompaniment of .youtube.com/watch?v=7sfe3AubDVg&t=3196s starting at 40.10, low volume.
You will become stronger
I want to believe her
Water glasses slip
Magic dust in the eyes
Call into action
Most beautiful singer
Passed by the driftwood
Written in gold
The figure closest to him
No bridge can span
Important ritual experience
"Can you see?"
I am left trembling
The soft afternoon
Pulled some muscles
The rubber band snapped
We watched him search
Two-thousand year old newspaper
Scanning the level shore
I leap to my feet
Airforce dropping bombs
The world is silenced
Gathered to chant
Rising twice each night
Abundance of festivals
Offer to teach
Black magic and space travel
A blank spot on the map
Built around the core
Thousands of curious
Who have turned their back
The spiritual wilderness
Notion of resurrection
Weeping and groaning
Unexpected violence
Normal life span
Return from the distant shore
Stood out there on the edge
Was virtually unknown
From all territories
Under the ironing sticks
The cat lay in his lap
The great fifteenth day
Meanwhile on an island
Names I have forgotten
Fine brassbound chests
Hairpins of silver
Their father's father's black cat
I know you well
People looked at one another
She reaches out
It goes like this
In the unlikely event
Altitude of the triangle
Illustrates the extraordinary
The number of grains of sand
As far back as I can remember
Travel around the wheel
Body of knowledge
The whole sense of nature
Kneeling in his field
The self-helper
What is of value?
Deepened my sympathies
One-sided people
Their supreme ability
Make excellent judges
Bolt of lightning
Inwardness and mystery
All poets and mystics
I was riding in the forest
Betraying their perception
Performing some religious dance
Stability of the orbits
Power of numbering
A mutable cloud
He received the story
Put forth his strength
The magnifying power
This is Mr. Snake here
Reflecting emotion and experience
A painter told me
Cry for company
Gallery of sculpture
Finding something valuable
Picked up his dinner bucket
Somebody's footsteps stopped
I want the world to know
The great animation
I am just now beginning
On top of the rock
But also the future
The neighbors used to pray
Waiting for the gods
His own dismemberment
They had us zeroed in
What do you want to do?
The steam whistle, the hum
Poor hungry creatures
Into your medicine bundle
In a poor neighborhood
Relationship with plants
Going out on the street
How far the young have to go
To approach and go in
Their hands take on a wisdom
The sustenance is there
Choose because you must
A series of small acts
An otherwise homey room
Predicaments still to come
Led to my departure
Destined to remain
From seedling to dead leaf
The bond of trust
His attention wavered
They begin to go bad
We're supposed to remember
Absurd mimicry
We try and try
Think about this choice
Be an infinitesimal part
Raised artistically to become
Land with no borders
We have cut our roots
It should be a simple thing
Rectangle-based environment
An inviting enclosure
Roads, paths, boundaries
Low tunnel leading into light
It is over all too quickly
Threw the book across the room
But what newspapers?
Books used:
Tales of a Korean Grandmother Carpenter
How the Irish Saved Civilization Cahill
Tales of Wonder Huston Smith
Refuge Terry Tempest Williams
Talk that Talk Ed: Linda Goss
The Writings of Emerson Ed: Brooks Aykinson
A Short Account of the History of Mathematics w.w. Rouse Ball
Sacred Plant Medicine Stephen Harrod Buhner
Places of the Soul Christopher Day
Everyday Tao Deng Ming-Dao