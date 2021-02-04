

Read slowly to accompaniment of .youtube.com/watch?v=7sfe3AubDVg&t=3196s starting at 40.10, low volume.





You will become stronger

I want to believe her

Water glasses slip





Magic dust in the eyes

Call into action

Most beautiful singer





Passed by the driftwood

Written in gold

The figure closest to him





No bridge can span

Important ritual experience

"Can you see?"





I am left trembling

The soft afternoon

Pulled some muscles





The rubber band snapped

We watched him search

Two-thousand year old newspaper





Scanning the level shore

I leap to my feet

Airforce dropping bombs





The world is silenced

Gathered to chant

Rising twice each night





Abundance of festivals

Offer to teach

Black magic and space travel





A blank spot on the map

Built around the core

Thousands of curious





Who have turned their back

The spiritual wilderness

Notion of resurrection





Weeping and groaning

Unexpected violence

Normal life span





Return from the distant shore

Stood out there on the edge

Was virtually unknown





From all territories

Under the ironing sticks

The cat lay in his lap





The great fifteenth day

Meanwhile on an island

Names I have forgotten





Fine brassbound chests

Hairpins of silver

Their father's father's black cat





I know you well

People looked at one another

She reaches out





It goes like this

In the unlikely event

Altitude of the triangle





Illustrates the extraordinary

The number of grains of sand

As far back as I can remember





Travel around the wheel

Body of knowledge

The whole sense of nature





Kneeling in his field

The self-helper

What is of value?





Deepened my sympathies

One-sided people

Their supreme ability





Make excellent judges

Bolt of lightning

Inwardness and mystery





All poets and mystics

I was riding in the forest

Betraying their perception





Performing some religious dance

Stability of the orbits

Power of numbering





A mutable cloud

He received the story

Put forth his strength





The magnifying power

This is Mr. Snake here

Reflecting emotion and experience





A painter told me

Cry for company

Gallery of sculpture





Finding something valuable

Picked up his dinner bucket

Somebody's footsteps stopped





I want the world to know

The great animation

I am just now beginning





On top of the rock

But also the future

The neighbors used to pray





Waiting for the gods

His own dismemberment

They had us zeroed in





What do you want to do?

The steam whistle, the hum

Poor hungry creatures

Into your medicine bundle





In a poor neighborhood

Relationship with plants

Going out on the street





How far the young have to go

To approach and go in

Their hands take on a wisdom





The sustenance is there

Choose because you must

A series of small acts





An otherwise homey room

Predicaments still to come

Led to my departure





Destined to remain

From seedling to dead leaf

The bond of trust





His attention wavered

They begin to go bad

We're supposed to remember





Absurd mimicry

We try and try

Think about this choice

Be an infinitesimal part

Raised artistically to become





Land with no borders

We have cut our roots

It should be a simple thing





Rectangle-based environment

An inviting enclosure

Roads, paths, boundaries





Low tunnel leading into light

It is over all too quickly

Threw the book across the room





But what newspapers?

