You Really Need to Know Who Bernie Sanders Was In The 1960s! ~~~ Shaun King Introduces Bernie in Los Angeles

That famous photo of Bernie being arrested in Chicago---what was it all about?

An important Progressive Heroes video about Bernie Sanders' activism as a college student at the University of Chicago regarding civil rights and the continuing segregation in the Chicago public schools, including some very moving commentary by Shaun King while introducing him to a rally in Los Angeles.

The precise issue at this time of that photograph was that Mayor Richard Daley's stooge superintendent of schools, named Willis, had come up with the idea that black schoolchildren were not good enough to be schooled in 328 empty children classrooms, but had to be put in trailers, which had holes in the bases, allowing the rats and mice to come in, boiling hot in the summer and freezing cold in the severe Chicago winters, the so-called Willis Wagons. This protest was to block the moving in of these Willis Wagons.

I found this to be a very moving new video on Progressive Heroes, which is just starting to circulate, so I hope you will share this article to all of your Facebook groups, and to your friends.

Shaun King's introduction of Bernie in LA, the headlined image and video for this article, is something that EVERY Sanders supporter and any progressive, liberal, open minded, future oriented Democrat or Independent or Socialist should watch (and make their bigoted friends to watch it, too.

And this is especially for those horribly misled older people primarily in the South and in the vast empty suburbs, who solemnly make statements to the effect that "Bernie is a Socialist, and that Socialism leads to Communism, so vote for Trump to keep America from becoming Communists!")

This absurd rhetoric continues to be spewed out by Richard Viguerie and FedUp PAC, from the so-called "Funding Father of the Conservative Movement, along the lines that Democrats are becoming violence-prone abortion-loving radical socialists, the same line he has been pumping out in the late 70's and during the 1980 election, in which his 4.5 million letters to Catholic voters helped swing that election to elect Ronald Reagan and defeat a truly good man, Jimmy Carter....

Arrest photo of young activist Bernie Sanders emerges from Tribune archive s

click here

Chicago Tribune archival photo of a young man being arrested in 1963 at a South Side protest shows Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, his campaign has confirmed, bolstering the candidate's narrative about his civil rights activism.

The black-and-white photo shows a 21-year-old Sanders, then a University of Chicago student, being taken by Chicago police toward a police wagon. An acetate negative of the photo was found in the Tribune's archives, said Marianne Mather, a Chicago Tribune photo editor.

After the 1962 photos surfaced, Mather and photographer Brian Nguyen looked in the newspaper's archival collection and found several negatives that appeared to be Sanders.

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Stephen Fox

Here is another one by Thom Hartmann in reference to a Time magazine piece:

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 at 5:58:27 PM

