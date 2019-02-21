 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 8 Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

You Personally Could Help Bernie by Asking YOUR Democratic Officials to Endorse Him for 2020

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 17 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   5 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/21/19

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (31 fans)
- Advertisement -


Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest serving living US Senator, has endorsed Bernie Sanders for President.

In 2016, I noticed a certain gap between those who were listed as officially endorsing Bernie for the 2016 nomination and how few of them I could find in terms of published statements.

One was a state representative in a neighboring state who had given an eloquent speech on the steps of that state capitol yet it was published nowhere, and the representative was speaking spontaneously so there was no record of it anywhere, and he promised to do so, but just sort of "drifted off"....

- Advertisement -

I asked the campaign staff about lining all of the endorsers up to "put it in writing," but it seemed I was only talking to young enthusiastic recent Poli Sci grads who promised the big shots would get back to me, but they never did.

One medium level staffer said the whole campaign felt like being in tidal wave, which is a good thing in an overview, but not when it means important suggestions and insights are not getting through to the top brass, including the 2016 campaign manager and campaign adviser, both of which are not part of the 2020 effort.

I contacted every single state legislator on this list by email or by phone message asking them to write it down, but none were able to. Obviously, if the campaign had done this as a direct request from Bernie, it would have gotten done.

- Advertisement -

I would encourage the reader to think hard of how we could grow this following list meaningfully and quickly. I plan to ask my 2 US Senators to join this list that starts with Patrick Leahy, and will probably add more soon like Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

Following this list for Bernie is same kind of list for Donald Trump which is already several times as long, with the hope that it will motivate solid Democrats to realize what we are up against, and what all of this might mean and how we can grow just as long and just as significant a list to help our Bernie Sanders win!

I have in mind two follow up articles around these list concepts, especially exploring Bernie's 2016 endorsements, and believe me~~~supporters could contact all of them and more in the very near future.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

This is a list of individuals and organizations who have endorsed Bernie Sanders as the Democratic Party's 2020 nominee.

U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, U.S. Senator from Vermont since 1975

- Advertisement -

Ro Khanna, U.S. Representative from CA 17 since 2017

Peter Welch, U.S. Representative from VT at-large since 2007

State executive officials

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11  |  12  |  13  |  14  |  15  |  16  |  17

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Stephen Fox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 31 fans, 376 articles, 265 quicklinks, 2801 comments, 14 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content



We absolutely must learn from the mistakes and shortcomings of not only the 2016 campaign, but cumulatively, from all of the winning and losing campaigns in which each of has participated.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 at 2:37:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Patrick Walker

Become a Fan
Author 87431

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 21 fans, 131 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1708 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Isn't Sanders advancing TWO sinister Democratic Party narratives: 1) Russiagate and 2) the "Chavez was a dictator" story? To me, those hideous stances make him a de facto opponent of a REAL Green New Deal, which must reject US imperialism.

So make the case, why should climate justice activists like me support him rather than call him out for his cowardly embrace of those two lying official narratives?

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 at 5:33:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16782 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

Did Russia interfere?

Was Chavez a dictator?

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 at 5:46:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Patrick Walker

Become a Fan
Author 87431

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 21 fans, 131 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1708 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

1) In no specially meaningful way--certainly not in one that had meaningful impact or remotely rivals US outright overthrow of regimes it dislikes. Bernie's responsible for spreading propaganda by NOT explaining those things.


2) No--Chavez was (and still is) revered by a large majority of Venezuela's people for improving their lives. Compare him to the REAL dictators in Saudi Arabia and Egypt Bernie says almost nothing about.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 at 6:22:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 31 fans, 376 articles, 265 quicklinks, 2801 comments, 14 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content
To extend the other response just a bit:


1. Russia did interfere but far less than the DNC's heavy handed absurdities, all at the bequest of Hillary Clinton.


2. Chavez started off with the highest expectations but did become a destructive despot, or "dictator," if you prefer that word. I really don't like the coup that the US is pulling off, to grab the oil.


Bernie on Climate change? This is a long video conference, and then there is this short one in the URL. Maybe you missed these before? Please do respond after you have watched one or both. Thank you for your comment.


.youtube.com/watch?v=CZfBENo-2Ek


Submitted on Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 at 6:19:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 