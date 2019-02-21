You Personally Could Help Bernie by Asking YOUR Democratic Officials to Endorse Him for 2020

- Advertisement -

Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest serving living US Senator, has endorsed Bernie Sanders for President.

In 2016, I noticed a certain gap between those who were listed as officially endorsing Bernie for the 2016 nomination and how few of them I could find in terms of published statements.

One was a state representative in a neighboring state who had given an eloquent speech on the steps of that state capitol yet it was published nowhere, and the representative was speaking spontaneously so there was no record of it anywhere, and he promised to do so, but just sort of "drifted off"....

- Advertisement -

I asked the campaign staff about lining all of the endorsers up to "put it in writing," but it seemed I was only talking to young enthusiastic recent Poli Sci grads who promised the big shots would get back to me, but they never did.

One medium level staffer said the whole campaign felt like being in tidal wave, which is a good thing in an overview, but not when it means important suggestions and insights are not getting through to the top brass, including the 2016 campaign manager and campaign adviser, both of which are not part of the 2020 effort.

I contacted every single state legislator on this list by email or by phone message asking them to write it down, but none were able to. Obviously, if the campaign had done this as a direct request from Bernie, it would have gotten done.

- Advertisement -

I would encourage the reader to think hard of how we could grow this following list meaningfully and quickly. I plan to ask my 2 US Senators to join this list that starts with Patrick Leahy, and will probably add more soon like Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

Following this list for Bernie is same kind of list for Donald Trump which is already several times as long, with the hope that it will motivate solid Democrats to realize what we are up against, and what all of this might mean and how we can grow just as long and just as significant a list to help our Bernie Sanders win!

I have in mind two follow up articles around these list concepts, especially exploring Bernie's 2016 endorsements, and believe me~~~supporters could contact all of them and more in the very near future.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

This is a list of individuals and organizations who have endorsed Bernie Sanders as the Democratic Party's 2020 nominee.

U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, U.S. Senator from Vermont since 1975

- Advertisement -

Ro Khanna, U.S. Representative from CA 17 since 2017

Peter Welch, U.S. Representative from VT at-large since 2007

State executive officials

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17