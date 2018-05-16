Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

You Build A House. Israel Destroys It. You Raise A Child. Israel Kills Him.

By       Message Paul Craig Roberts       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/16/18

Author 12495
Become a Fan
  (408 fans)

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

From youtube.com: Chris Hedges {MID-292869}
Chris Hedges
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Felix Eastham)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

"You build a house. They destroy it. You raise a child. They kill him."

Chris Hedges, America's Last Real Journalist, a profession now owned by propagandists hired by interest groups to tell their lies, gives us reason to think -- Are Israelis God's Chosen People or Satan's Genocidal Racist Psychopaths?

There is little doubt that Israel has the most totally evil government that has ever existed on Earth. But before you hate every Jew, notice that the film, "Killing Gaza," Hedges is describing that so exactly describes Israel's crimes against humanity was made by two Jews. Some Jews have an extremely high moral consciousness, whereas most Israelis seem to have no moral conscience whatsoever. The Trump government is aligned with the Israeli government that has no moral conscience against the Jews and the rest of humanity who do. Does anyone on earth really believe, for example, that Netanyahu has a moral conscience?

- Advertisement -

Watch the film, "Killing Gaza," and see if you can find any semblance of a moral conscience in the Israeli government. Support this film. It is very important for the moral consciousness of mankind, which is the only factor that prevents nuclear war.

The unambiguous absence of morality in the Israeli government is why Putin's invitation to the greatest immoralist of them all, Netanyahu, to be an honored guest at the Russian celebration of victory over Germany in WWII has done such damage to Putin's and Russia's reputation. Russia fought the genocidal Nazis and now honors with presidential invitations the genocidal Netanyahu whose policy is genocide for the Palestinians. And for Syria. And for Iran.

Trump is totally owned by Israel.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He is a contributing editor to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. He has had numerous university appointments. His books, The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West is available (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Libya - The DC/NATO Agenda And The Next Great War

A Story...The Last Whistleblower

Pakistan TV Report Contradicts US Claim of Bin Laden's Death

The Road to Armageddon

American Job Loss Is Permanent

Author has requested that no comments be allowed on this content.