Yet Another Challenger enters LAUSD School Board Race

With two LAUSD Board Members having already announced their intentions to retire next year, the races to replace them in Board Districts 1 and 5 were looking to be the focus of next year's elections. With the advantage of incumbency, this should have cleared the way for the Board Members Scott Schmerelson and Tanya Franklin to coast to reelection in Board Districts 3 and 7. This has not stopped eight challengers from lining up against them, including six against Schmerelson.

The newest entry into the Board District 3 race is Andreas Farmakalidis. When asked to provide some information about himself and his positions, he provided the statement that is printed below with only minor formatting edits. While lengthy, it only provides a high-altitude view of what he hopes to bring to the District. It will be interesting to see the specifics as the campaign continues.



MEET ANDREAS FARMAKALIDIS

Andreas is a proud immigrant hailing from the picturesque island of Cyprus. His journey is one of remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication. Starting with a Bachelor's degree from Berklee College of Music, Andreas laid the foundation for a unique path. His thirst for knowledge led him to earn two Master's degrees one in Music from Brandeis University and another in Political Science from Harvard University.

In addition to his academic pursuits, Andreas also forged a successful career as a touring musician, and a film composer demonstrating his passion for the arts. Today, he stands as the proud owner of California MusicBox, a renowned music school/studio in Northridge, where his commitment to education and the arts shines brightly.

What truly sets Andreas apart is his deep devotion to his community. His active involvement in various organizations, such as the NVRCC Chamber of Commerce, United Chamber of Commerce, his role as a Rotarian, and his association with Anchor Bell Lodge and California Grand Lodge showcases his dedication to making a difference. Andreas was a pivotal member of the education connection committee, facilitating partnerships between schools and businesses, which significantly expanded education opportunities in district 3. He's also a notable figure in the political sphere, collaborating with the chamber of commerce on introducing and suggesting changes on bills like the outdoor dining, artists taxation, music fairness act, and SBA authorization.

Andreas, a veteran, has received numerous accolades for his contributions to both music and the community, including senate and congressional recognitions. LAUSD is in need of a fresh voice, and Andreas is the proven leader who continually strives for improvement. Behind this dynamic figure is a loving family man. Andreas is happily married to his partner, Alexis Lopez, and is the proud father of one-year-old Mavis. His altruistic spirit shines through in his tireless service to the community, always seeking ways to give back.

"Everyone who is running against me is a teacher. I teach however, I run an education business, who is an LAUSD vendor and we have facility clearances in several schools. Running an education business is not small feat. It requires a deep understanding of the education system, curriculum development and most importantly the needs of the students. What is missing from LAUSD is the entrepreneurial spirit. I am not bound by traditional thinking and I am willing to explore innovative solutions to improve education. LAUSD faces complex issues like budget constraints, diverse student populations and evolving teaching methods. I am a candidate with a business background, well equipped to navigate these challenges efficiently and effectively."

His collaboration with diverse organizations, alongside his role as a business advocate with assembly members, exemplifies his dedication to fostering positive change and growth. With a rich background in music, education, community service, and military service, Andreas Farmakalidis remains an inspiring figure who continues to make a lasting impact. Join him on his journey to champion progress for LAUSD District 3.

VISION FOR LAUSD

Andreas Farmakalidis' vision for LAUSD District 3 is to create a district that empowers its students and teachers. He believes that every student deserves access to quality education and that every teacher deserves to be supported in their profession. His commitment to equity and inclusion will ensure that every student, regardless of their background or zip code, is represented and supported in the district. Join Andreas on this journey to bring progressive change to LAUSD District 3.

"I appreciate the opportunity to share my reasons for running for the LAUSD District 3 seat. Education has always been a cause near and dear to my heart. Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand the transformative power of education in the lives of young people and the broader community.

