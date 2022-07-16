 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts   

Yankee Doodle Losers

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Author 80624
Message Steven Doloff

Yankee Doodle Losers

It has often been noted how a psychologically toxic "winner/loser" mentality in our country has possibly contributed to the social pathology underlying the actions of some of our recent "mass shooters." This may be a more insidiously ingrained American problem than most people realize.

Homer's Iliad illustrates how ancient Greece conventionalized the contest, or agon, (including physically violent ones) as a means to recognize, if not create, excellence--even value. Our own country, from its inception, adopted a radically harsher version of this principle thanks to the prevalent Calvinist belief, among its earliest English settlers, of "Predestination." This asserted that all people were predetermined by God to go to heaven or hell"literally born winners or losers. While this specifically theological concept may have faded here, Americans have still maintained a form of this binary fatalism ever since"a kind of tragic belief in an individual's essential "winner" or "loser" status while in this life.

Scott A. Sandage's eloquently powerful book, Born losers: A History of Failure in America (2005), lays out in fascinating detail how, as the U.S. evolved through the 19th Century into an industrial juggernaut, along with it developed a pervasive mentality of relentless professional striving as the requisite earmark of a truly unique American Yankee spirit. And, conversely, anyone who failed to demonstrate and prosper by such striving became looked upon not merely as the random victim of misfortune, but as proof of an innately ruinous deficiency of that uniquely American spirit.

Why else are some of the most revered American stage tragedies (think "The Iceman Cometh," Death of a Salesman" and Glengarry Glen Ross") about the poisonous self-loathing of American "losers"?

At the end of the Iliad, King Priam of Troy confronts Achilles, the Greek warrior who has killed his son Hector on the battlefield. Homer has these two deadly competitors, who both know that they themselves will soon violently die, feel a moment of totally unexpected sympathy for each other as doomed human beings, as if to point out that this empathic identification with one another is the price we pay"what truly is lost, personally and socially, in an isolating, ego-driven winner/loser universe.

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Doloff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Steven Doloff is a professor of Humanities and Media Studies at Pratt Institute in New York City. His essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Newsday, and The Chronicle of Higher (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Will Power: How Shakespeare can Save America This November

The End Really Is Near...(but don't worry)

"V" is for Virus

Jack Kerouac and William James: Give Them the Mad Ones

Generation "D" Is Not Movin' Out

The Apocalectric Blues

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Steven Doloff

Become a Fan
Author 80624
(Member since Aug 10, 2012), 5 fans, 8 articles, 10 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
America is much too much about winning and losing. What's often confused in all the hyperactive competition is what's actually at stake. Homer understood.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 16, 2022 at 7:51:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend