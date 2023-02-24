 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Xi, Yay or Nay?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Message Dan Cooper

Xi Jinping has inserted himself and his country into the Ukraine war situation. The question I am posing is manifold, and admittedly very interesting. Or rather, the answers are going to be very interesting.

Is Xi serious about brokering an end to the war? Is he serious about helping his Russian counterpart to find a way to save face while getting out of Ukraine? Is this even a viable possibility? Can it be accomplished? For the moment, let's assume the answer to all those questions is yes. The end to this war would be a substantial blue chip for Xi at a time when he could use a few chips. It would certainly elevate him, and China, to new heights in established world leadership. But several other things are going on right now, and Xi may have stepped in at the wrong time. Timing is everything, as they say.

Currently, Ukraine is anticipating a sizable escalation of the war as Russia is assumed to be readying a Spring offensive. That would be a bad time to be suggesting everyone lay down their arms and start peace negotiations.

A guest on one of this morning's news programs was Leon Panetta. He served several administrations in capacities as CIA Director, Secretary of Defense, and White House Chief of Staff. He suggested that we needn't talk much about China's involvement, and instead concentrate on helping Ukraine push the Russian forces out of their country. That, he said, was the best way to make Russian President Putin see the futility of continuing the war, and demonstrate that he could actually lose to Ukraine. He had a good point, but I feel we do need to analyze whether Xi has a good point, too. Or whether this whole Chinese intervention is only so much hot air. If Xi is actually serious, and if he can pull it off, somehow, he would accomplish much more for China's future than anyone in the West has dreamed possible.

Putin needs a way out of all this. His predictions and plans have all fallen through pretty dramatically. He has killed so many Russians with his war, that the nation is turning on him. Those body bags start to mount up back home.

It may be time to start supporting China's efforts to discover a way out of this war. I, for one, am willing to support them wholeheartedly, if they are serious, and not just blowing smoke. The Chinese Communist Party has a lengthy reputation for just blowing smoke. And the sanctions that would be levied against them if they start pushing lethal supplies to the Russians, could be catastrophic to their already floundering economy. Xi has Putin's ear. But if he gives Putin what he wants (lethal materials), he will have lost the opportunity to achieve world-wide respect. So, is Xi blowing smoke to mask his pending supply of lethal materials to Russia, or is he serious about cementing a positive reputation for himself and his nation. Dictatorships don't have all that comfortable a status in the world today. This could change that, or their reputation could crash and burn. There is much at stake. Let's hope he is not just puffing on a cigar.

I really don't know how Putin saves face in this mess. He can't just claim he has disposed of "all the Nazis," because President Zelenskyy certainly isn't going to back him up on that. Or might he? It might be enough to give Putin a reason to go home. Grasping at straws here? Yeah, pretty much.

Rate It | View Ratings

Dan Cooper Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dan Cooper is an award winning freelance writer/editor living in the Texas Hill Country. He has worked in news and sports journalism and is currently working on several projects, including an autobiography and the editing of a California Gold (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Florida Law: Drug Testing Constitutionality

Boehner's Resignation and What it Means for the Country

Republican logic and party platform planks, 2016

Drumpfenleben

Our Apologies to Europeans

Bandwagon Billionaires

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dan Cooper

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 30, 2011), 2 fans, 42 articles, 151 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
I honestly don't know what to make of Xi Jinping, at this point.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 24, 2023 at 8:55:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend