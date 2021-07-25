 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Xi Jinping's visit to Tibet sends strong message to India

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

In a development that raised eyebrows in India, Chinese President Xi Jinping made an unannounced visit to Tibet this week, including to Nyingchi located less than 16 km from the disputed border with India's Arunachal Pradesh.

The July 21-23 visit was kept under wraps by China's official media till the end of the trip on Friday.

Nyingchi is also where China is constructing a massive dam on the Brahmaputra river, trans-boundary river which flows through Tibet, India, and Bangladesh.

President Xi Jinping flew into the city of Nyingchi and took a train to the Tibetan capital Lhasa. The 435km Nyingchi-Lhasa high-speed railway train was inaugurated last month.

Nyingchi is a frontier town located less than 16km (10 miles) from the disputed border between China and India. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet territory.

The new railway is part of a larger high-speed development linking Tibet in the west with neighboring Sichuan province. When it is built, that route will connect Lhasa with Chengdu and will be the second railway into Tibet after the Qinghai route that opened in 2006.

Long Xingchun, director of the Centre for Indian Studies at China West Normal University, said once the service from Nyingchi through to Sichuan was completed it would be used to transport military personnel and equipment to the border area.

"The Sichuan-Tibet railway will be significant for transporting military equipment, weapons and personnel," Long said, adding that Sichuan province had played a key role in providing troops and equipment to the border region in Tibet.

The visit comes amid border tensions with India. Last year China and India saw the most serious clash in decades on their disputed border in the Himalayas, with death of 20 Indian soldiers.

The Chinese president's visit to Tibet may also have been intended to signal to India that Xi Jinping is prioritizing the issue of tensions along India's border with China, where military clashes have recently taken place, said London-based Tibet scholar Robbie Barnett.

"So this is a low-key but very powerful way of saying the Indian border issue is of major importance to Xi Jinping," Barnett said, adding that Xi Jinping may also hope to tie his visit to Tibet to this year's 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in 1921.

The advocacy group International Campaign for Tibet was quoted by the Guardian as saying that Xi's visit is "an indication of how high Tibet continues to figure in Chinese policy considerations".

The way in which the visit was organized and the "complete absence of any immediate state media coverage of the visit indicate that Tibet continues to be a sensitive issue and that the Chinese authorities do not have confidence in their legitimacy among the Tibetan people," said the group based in Washington DC.

Speaking to Radio Free Asia, Tenzin Lekshayspokesperson for the Central Tibetan Administration, Tibet's Dharamsala, India-based exile governmentsaid that if Tibet were as peaceful and stable as China's leaders claim, there would have been no need for the secrecy surrounding Xi's visit.

It has now been 70 years since China marched into Tibet, a formerly independent Himalayan country, and annexed it by force, Lekshay said.

"Xi Jinping should listen to the real aspiration of the Tibetan people, which is to have His Holiness the Dalai Lama return to Tibet and the Tibetan issue be resolved," he said.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 