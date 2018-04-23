Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Would you want to be a pig with a human brain?

From No More Fake News

From flickr.com: Pig--with a brain? {MID-284810}
Pig--with a brain?
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Stat news: "...Stanford University's Dr. Hiromitsu Nakauchi... broke open the chimera field with a 2010 experiment showing he could grow a rat pancreas in a mouse...Nakauchi is now working...on human-sheep chimeras, hoping that sheep, which have proven more receptive than pigs for growing human blood cells, might be a better template for growing human organs."

I've long thought that certain humans already have pig brains, so transplantations between pigs and humans ought to be easy --

We're entering the world of growing human organs in animals, for the purpose of taking those organs and putting them into human bodies. Someday, if all goes well (don't hold your breath), no more long waiting lines for a new kidney or a liver. Voila. They'll just grow one in a pig or a sheep or a monkey.

Now do you know why Hollywood has been churning out so many movies with mutants and hybrids and mix and match monsters? Chimeras are in. It's the coming fashion statement.

"Yes, Sid was dying until they made a heart in a gorilla and stuck it in his chest. He's so proud to show people the scar from the surgery."

"Who, the gorilla?"

"No, Sid!"

"That's nothing. My wife's new brain was grown in a mountain lion. At night, out on the lawn, she crouches and growls. I admit I find it rather thrilling."

"My cousin Sally, God bless her, just volunteered to have the lower part of her body removed, so could become half horse."

Yes, but will they allow Sally to run in the Kentucky Derby?

The medical world is agog with the possibilities of human-animal interchanges. Behind that, however, is a lurking trans-human proposition: "Nothing about a human is settled. We can make humans into anything we want to. Let's create a new world..."

And if THAT comes to pass, it'll be far easier to convince people to enlist for re-programming at fundamental levels. "Thank you for signing up. We want to build people who are ONLY interested in others, not themselves. We want abject altruists who'll give everything away for an abstract ideal of 'justice.' We can condition that impulse into the New Human."

Science on the march:

Keep breaking down and assaulting the idea that the human being is inviolate, until the masses are ready to accept any and all alterations.

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years.

In (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Janet Supriano

I have my first great-grandchild due in September. Sorrowfully, I nearly wish it weren't so. I don't like the world that's being imagined and predicted.

"Keep breaking down and assaulting the idea that the human being is inviolate, until the masses are ready to accept any and all alterations."

I think we've already concluded there's nothing inviolate about humans. We violate and alter them all over the world. And we sure don't give a whit about animals, so...

It's all just sick. Indeed, the gods must be crazy.




Submitted on Monday, Apr 23, 2018 at 11:58:08 PM

Suzana Megles

A great comment Janet. I can't say it as well as you- but I am also disenchanted with a world of people who only think of themselves and their needs. I think the word for that is selfishness. How can anyone be truly happy if they are selfish?

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 24, 2018 at 12:15:23 AM

Suzana Megles

I'm sorry but it seems to me more exploitation of animals. If only we would respect animals and by that I mean - live and let live. I think people who have compassion for animals are few, but definitely I am one of them. Of course I am also vegan. I don't think you can respect animals if you eat them.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 24, 2018 at 12:11:42 AM

