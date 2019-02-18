 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Worshipping the Electronic Image

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Chris Hedges       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   6 comments

From Truthdig

Donald Trump, like much of the American public, is entranced by electronic images. He interprets reality through the distortions of digital media. His decisions, opinions, political positions, prejudices and sense of self are reflected back to him on screens. He views himself and the world around him as a vast television show with himself as the star. His primary concerns as president are his ratings, his popularity and his image. He is a creature -- maybe the poster child -- of the modern, post-literate culture, a culture that critics such as Marshall McLuhan, Daniel Boorstin, James W. Carey and Neil Postman warned us about.

It is not, as some have suggested, merely that Trump speaks at the level of a seventh-grader or that he harkens back to a preliterate oral culture. He embodies the incoherence of the modern digital age, filled with sudden shifts from subject to subject, a roller-coaster ride of emotional highs and lows punctuated with commercials. There is nonstop stimulation. Seldom does anything occupy our attention for more than a few seconds. Nothing has context. Images overwhelm words. We are perpetually confused, but always entertained. We barely remember what we saw or heard a few minutes earlier. This is by design of the elites who manipulate us.

"It is not merely that on the television screen entertainment is the metaphor for all discourse," Postman points out. "It is that off the screen the same metaphor prevails." Americans, because television stages their world, "no longer talk to each other, they entertain each other." Trump is what is produced when a society severs itself from print, when it pushes art, ethics, classics, philosophy, history and the humanities to the margins of the universities and culture, when its members spend hours sitting inert in front of a screen. Information, ideas and epistemology are, as Postman writes, given form today by electronic images.

It is a mistake to see what is happening as cultural regression. It is worse than that. Oral cultures prized memorization and cultivated the high art of rhetoric. Leaders, playwrights and poets in oral cultures did not speak to their publics in Trump's crude vernacular. More ominous than the president's impoverished vocabulary is that he cannot string together sentences that make sense. This replicates not only the shoddy vocabulary of television, but more importantly the incoherence of television. Trump is able to communicate with tens of millions of Americans, also raised in front of screens, because they too have been linguistically and intellectually mutated by digital images. They lack the ability to detect lies or think rationally. They are part of our post-truth culture.

Nearly any tweet or spoken remark by Trump illustrates this incoherence. In a Jan. 31 interview with The New York Times he gave this answer when asked about the gruesome murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul:

"Yeah. Khashoggi. I thought it was a terrible crime. But if you look at other countries, many other countries. You look at Iran, not so far away from Saudi Arabia, and take a look at what they're doing there. So, you know, that's just the way I feel. Venezuela is very much in flux. We've been hearing about it for probably 14 years now, between the two of them. And some terrible things are happening in Venezuela. So, if I can do something to help people. It's really helping humanity, if we can do something to help people, I'd like to do that."

Electronic images are our modern-day idols. We worship the power and fame they impart. We yearn to become idolized celebrities. We measure our lives against the fantasies these images disseminate. If something does not appear on a screen or is proclaimed on a screen its authenticity is questioned. We fervently build miniature social media platforms where we daily update our "life the movie," confusing self-presentation with genuine communication and friendship. This yearning to be validated by electronic images and their audiences has made us an isolated, uninformed, alienated and very unhappy people.

"Now the death of God combined with the perfection of the image has brought us to a whole new state of expectation," John Ralston Saul writes. "We are the image. We are the viewer and the viewed. There is no other distracting presence. And the image has all the Godly powers. It kills at will. Kills effortlessly. Kills beautifully. It dispenses morality. Judges endlessly. The electronic image is man as God and the ritual involved leads us not to a mysterious Holy Trinity but back to ourselves. In the absence of a clear understanding that we are now the only source, these images cannot help but return to the expression of magic and fear proper to idolatrous societies. This in turn facilitates the use of electronic image as propaganda by whoever can control some part of it."

The fixation on electronic images by Trump means he and millions of other American adults -- who, according to a 2018 report by the Nielsen company, on average watch four hours, 46 minutes of TV each day and spend "over 11 hours per day listening to, watching, reading or generally interacting with media" -- have severed themselves from complex thought. They have been infantilized. Television, including the news, reduces all reality to a childish, cartoonish simplicity.

News as presented on screens "provides degenerate photographs or a pseudo-reality of stereotypes," James W. Carey writes. "News can approximate truth only when reality is reducible to a statistical table: sport scores, stock exchange reports, births, deaths, marriages, accidents, court decisions, elections, economic transactions such as foreign trade or balance of payments." News on our screens is incapable of imparting complexity and nuance. It is devoid of historical, social or cultural context. TV news speaks in easily digestible cliche's and political and cultural tropes. It is sensational and fragmented. The frenetic pace of TV news means that except when delivering statistics, the programs can trade only in established stereotypes. TV news is, in essence, divorced from the real, mindlessly grounded in the ruling elites' reigning ideology of neoliberalism, militarism and white supremacy.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
b. sadie bailey

true. prophetic... and how do we do it? how do we get back to print, to written correspondence - how do we disengage from digital when daily, more publishers and print newspaper close due to lack of readership, advertisers, and money? we are all so addicted to "instant" news and communication and cell phones - a nation of addicts to all of it. i have no cell phone but am guilty of internet addiction. trying to spend less time on that.

we can't even buy a camera or videocamera anymore. it's all on cell phones now. this is supposed to be more "eco conscious" computer/digital era, but the materials that make all these things use up precious metals and are toxic and non recyclable. so much for that idea. let's grow hemp and go back to paper and printing presses!

radio? we won't get a fair shake if we're not far right! check THIS out; granted, these are old maps - it's likely worse now.

We have to come up with solutions to these dilemmas and how to circumvent - even dismantle them - and fast. the How of this is what interests me.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 18, 2019 at 5:15:32 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content

Agree.

Also, the unseen problem is that the "left wing" radio stations in the graphic you posted are not really left wing at all and push the same biparitsan regime change war policies as the the "right wing" stations.

If I had to bet, I'd say the rightwing stations push wars less at this point in time. So, the danger is that the so-called leftwing staions like NPR give the upper middle class and educated listeners an imprimatur for humanitarian war. The result could be the complete removal of the educated class from the battle against imperialism, which could prove fatal to the cause. And that's why it is the number priority of MIC's propaganda strategy.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 18, 2019 at 10:59:59 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content

The whole "left wing vs right wing" conversation has been completely corrupted.

Actual left wingers wouldn't be going along with the crap being attributed to them these days. People who advocate war are NOT left wingers, period.

What people speak about as "converted left wingers", or "left wingers that have lost their way" are really just right wingers. Some of them are calling themselves "leftists", hoping to discredit the real Left. Don't fall for it.

Some people are calling MSM outlets like CNN and MSNBC "Liberal media". Now, that's what I call SPIN! That's almost as bad as the party still calling itself "Democratic".

A concerted effort has been spent by the Right in the last few years, injecting itself into absolutely everything, in an attempt to derail the Left. By the looks of it, it's working. What remains of the Left seems to be unable to find their own kind, through a forest of the Right and "Centrist" and "faux left".

Some leftists have even forgotten what a leftist is supposed to be.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 12:00:16 AM

John Lawrence Ré

Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

Completely agree. The paradigm has definitely changed.I n Europe, for example, those left/right designtions are meaningless in the present, as groups like the Five Star Movement are more "left" and progressive than the US liberals who denounce them as "far right." Where the dividing line used to be between left and right, it is now between establishment (i.e., neoliberals and neocon) and anti-establishment.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 1:01:38 AM

Devil's Advocate

I do love that title, "Amusing Ourselves to Death". It's as accurate as it is concise.

This piece says much of what I've been saying to others for quite some time now. But, you also have to keep in mind that technology always comes with both beneficial and disruptive qualities.

I don't necessarily subscribe to the idea that we all need to stop focusing on "The Screen" and pick up a book, as Chris seems to imply here. But I do agree that people have allowed themselves to be completely carried away by the entertainment value and conveniences of tech, and are sacrificing their critical thinking, along with their social and cognitive skills.

In effect, the population, being fixated on television and social media, is well into the process of dumbing THEMSELVES down. As I said, I don't think we need to just "go back to print". I doubt it's that simple, or possible, or constructive, given how much we rely on tech, and how much we can and do accomplish with it.

I think people just need to stop "living" in this Facebook-SnapChat-Twitter-Google world. They need to stop participating in those things that are helping them dumb themselves down and cutting themselves off from a proper education about the actual world.

They need to put the phone down long enough and often enough to take in the real world. (And, instead of texting the one across the table, how about actually talking to that person?!) The constant focus on the phone always postpones any thought of doing anything else.

People also drive much better, and pay attention to what's going on around them and where they're going, and are more polite, conscientious and social when they're not on the phone anyway.

People also need to stop giving away all their personal info, and start blocking the trackers of all those collecting it. This constant free-for-all on your information and location is what is giving increasing power to those that perpetuate propaganda and those that censor the truth.

I don't live my whole life online, and when I am online I like to think I use that time constructively, or at least not entertaining myself with mindless crap. I don't post my life on social media and hold it up for "public approval".

I made the conscious decision to not have a cell phone, around the time they went "smart". I haven't regretted this decision, and I'm happier and actually more functional without one. And I'm a "tech person".

This doesn't mean I'm "out of the loop". I certainly have my share of technology, and I use it, and I'm informed. I just don't participate in all the nonsense, and I continue to pay full attention to the real world around me from BOTH perspectives - online and off.

I will also say, it certainly wouldn't hurt some people to pick up a book once in a while, either.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 18, 2019 at 9:19:19 PM

Nelson Wight

Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content



EXCELLENT, as usual, D.A.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 18, 2019 at 10:15:50 PM

