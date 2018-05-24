Power of Story Send a Tweet        
World Governments are Ignoring Health Danger of Monsanto/Bayer Merger with Fixations on Monopoly (non-Medical) Concerns

Bayer-Monsanto merger plan protests Campaigners say the proposed Bayer-Monsanto EU deal will create a large conglomerate with too much market share. READ MORE ...
What the hell is wrong with the most of the governments of the world? As if this merger were for some dimly lit reasons acceptable to the monopoly regulators, but the health implications of ending 8000 years of agriculture as we know it and the approval or non-approval of the World Health organization are deemed somehow irrelevant, extraneous, and not part of any regulatory discussions whatsoever! This omission is monstrous, egregious, and despicable, and will lead to something far worse than the Arms Race!

India should know better than to rubber stamp this one, given the disastrous experience of the cotton farmers who committed suicide.... Mark my word: this merger spells the end of 8000 years of agriculture as we know it, as serious or more serious than the arms race was beginning 70 years ago! Humans seem to learn nothing and accept even less, except through war, revolution, and gigantic lawsuits.

This merger poses a worse threat to Humanity at large than was the entire Arms Race. It is far more insidious.

Apparently, only Canada and Mexico have yet to sign off on this deal. Canada is not likely to disapprove it, in my humble estimation, because in quite a different sector, it is clear that the Health Ministry is in the clutches of some corporations that are as equally evil as Monsanto, the soft drink makers using aspartame and other artificial sweeteners, since Health Canada has a plan to henceforth not label artificial sweeteners in the prime warning part of the label. In many cases, it won't even be mentioned at all. This is monstrous, and with corporate manipulated health officials doing something this egregious, why would anyone hold out any naïve hope that Canada with do the right thing on this merger?

Mexico is a different story. Four state judiciaries have stood up to Monsanto and ruled against them even having experimental plots. Remember that Mexico invested corn several thousand years ago through painstaking genetic experimentation, the kind of thing that all farmers do, and therefore, it is likely that they will not approve the Monsanto/Bayer merger. This is only my educated guess.

Why and how India has "signed off" on this with little concern for health and medical implications is beyond me. Not surprising with the present Health Minister, however; Jagat Prakash Nadda Jagat. We asked him in several ways to ban aspartame in India and were completely ignored!

[As former President of the 68th World Health Assembly (2015), Jagat Prakash Nadda Jagat brings unusual perspectives to his role as Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India, the person to write to ask that India rescind the approval for Aspartame and for Monosodium Glutamate, and sue the maker, Ajinomoto, for the cost of treating the neurodegenerative damages caused by their products.]

Pakistan is also a different story. They have completely banned MSG, made by Ajinomoto, the world's largest neurotoxic additive maker, the manufacturer of Aspartame, the artificial sweetener.

Pakistan's Sindh and Khyber follow Punjab in Banning Ajinomoto's Monosodium Glutamate

Excerpted from the Clarion Ledger out of Jackson, Mississippi, a guest column by Selby Parker Sr. of Clinton, Mississippi from May 1, 2018 (This guy nails it!)

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

What to do about it? Start with this: educating members of Congress as to your concerns, and writing to heads of state all over the world, and particularly, to the Prime Minister of Canada and to the President of Mexico.



Bayer, Monsanto CEOs discuss merger deal Werner Baumann, Bayer CEO, and Hugh Grant, Monsanto CEO, discuss why they decided to merge their companies and respond to doubts it will be green ...
Submitted on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 3:39:11 AM

