Today is World CRISPR Day, so relax,

knowing that the lab lads are hard at work

reconfiguring your disposition.

Let's face it: There are a**holes just itchin'

to make a Big Bad Buck off of this pork --

just wait, if you think it was bad with vax.

DARPA's working on folded protein schemes

that jigglerig the demidoohickey

of our cosmological constanto;

playing f*cking gene-gods for Monsanto.

China's human cloning was called icky,

but sparked ka-ching-a-ling-a-ding-dong dreams.

Some say we'll all end up with enhanced brains;

some say, even stickier human stains.