World CRISPR Day: Our Shared Enhanced Future, Yeah!

GRNA-Cas9.svg.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given) Details Source DMCA
Today is World CRISPR Day, so relax,
knowing that the lab lads are hard at work
reconfiguring your disposition.
Let's face it: There are a**holes just itchin'
to make a Big Bad Buck off of this pork --
just wait, if you think it was bad with vax.
DARPA's working on folded protein schemes
that jigglerig the demidoohickey
of our cosmological constanto;
playing f*cking gene-gods for Monsanto.
China's human cloning was called icky,
but sparked ka-ching-a-ling-a-ding-dong dreams.
Some say we'll all end up with enhanced brains;
some say, even stickier human stains.