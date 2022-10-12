

Mahsa Amini Died for Our Freedom

Women, Life, Freedom is the country wide slogan of Iranian people who have started their third revolution of the last 150 years with the leadership of women and children.

It is difficult to write these words, all our emotions are all over the place, so are the students of every university, little kids, girls and boys .All people, men and women are chanting "Death to the Dictator", "Tanks, Canons and machine Guns Do Not Work anymore". It is heartwarming to hear teenagers screaming: don't be scared "We are All in This Together".

The Chief murderer the Ayatollah Khamenei showed up on national T.V. but Iranian hackers working among the staff of National television stations, interrupted him and showed his picture on the site of a gun with slogans for several seconds.

Anyone who is anybody has announced their solidarity with us, including President Biden and the first lady, Obama and Michele. All members of the European Union.

The Iranian government does not have any international support, even their only friends Putin and Xi of China are missing in action.

The most important news on the ground is the joining of a large segment of oil workers to the general strike. My heart goes to them as they are the most watched and their organizations are the most infiltrated groups in the country. The murderers know that the general strike of oil workers was the last straw which broke the Shah's government's back.

Strike of oil workers means no more money for the government to pay their thugs to fight the people. They are not going to use their own billions of dollars in Swiss banks that they stole so carefully

Demonstrations are all over the country, most people in most cities are out in the streets fighting without any weapons. The entire State of Iranian Kurdistan are on general strike. They have made the thugs to run for their lives.

Probably the most important political event is the conversations in European Union about what to do when and if the Iranian government is toppled.

The ayatollah's last speech on national T.V showed him to be obviously shaken advising his members of government not to lose their control facing "these Little Skirmishes"!!!!