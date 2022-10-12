 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/12/22

Women, Life, Freedom

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Message Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Mahsa Amini Died for Our Freedom
Mahsa Amini Died for Our Freedom
(Image by the times)   Details   DMCA

Women, Life, Freedom is the country wide slogan of Iranian people who have started their third revolution of the last 150 years with the leadership of women and children.

It is difficult to write these words, all our emotions are all over the place, so are the students of every university, little kids, girls and boys .All people, men and women are chanting "Death to the Dictator", "Tanks, Canons and machine Guns Do Not Work anymore". It is heartwarming to hear teenagers screaming: don't be scared "We are All in This Together".

The Chief murderer the Ayatollah Khamenei showed up on national T.V. but Iranian hackers working among the staff of National television stations, interrupted him and showed his picture on the site of a gun with slogans for several seconds.

Anyone who is anybody has announced their solidarity with us, including President Biden and the first lady, Obama and Michele. All members of the European Union.

The Iranian government does not have any international support, even their only friends Putin and Xi of China are missing in action.

The most important news on the ground is the joining of a large segment of oil workers to the general strike. My heart goes to them as they are the most watched and their organizations are the most infiltrated groups in the country. The murderers know that the general strike of oil workers was the last straw which broke the Shah's government's back.

Strike of oil workers means no more money for the government to pay their thugs to fight the people. They are not going to use their own billions of dollars in Swiss banks that they stole so carefully

Demonstrations are all over the country, most people in most cities are out in the streets fighting without any weapons. The entire State of Iranian Kurdistan are on general strike. They have made the thugs to run for their lives.

Probably the most important political event is the conversations in European Union about what to do when and if the Iranian government is toppled.

The ayatollah's last speech on national T.V showed him to be obviously shaken advising his members of government not to lose their control facing "these Little Skirmishes"!!!!

Rate It | View Ratings

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran .I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

Why 27 People a Day Die From Air Pollution in Tehran

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 7 fans, 85 articles, 157 quicklinks, 842 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Is This Our Last Fight for Freedom

I have lost the count of the number of uprisings of last 150 years for freedom. The number of dead and wounded is too large to measure.

However, I have a feeling that the entire nation is done with this nonsense. The people of the world's first superpower being deprived of most basic human rights and being oppressed by a bunch of cleric murderers is nauseating.

At the age of 70, I do not have the stamina for one more defeat. There is no other choice except to win.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022 at 5:04:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend