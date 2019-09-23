 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/23/19

Women, Children and Climate First

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Silence Can Be the Death of a Nation
Silence Can Be the Death of a Nation
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Details   DMCA
Regardless what Conservative Republicans or their Mercer/Koch updates of rich Uncle Pennybags proclaim life on earth is diminished by manufacturers, from Mustard Gas to E-Cigarettes and Opioids, America's Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, over consumerism - and with or without their heads buried in the concrete of Wall Street glittering sand, all who pay more attention to Social Media Likes than, the climate calamity Fossil Fuels, oil and gas producers have bequeathed our children.

Most human inhabitants of earth perceive individual survival as undeniably enhanced by, make just someone happy procreation, that leaves a better world for those who follow, perhaps thinking, then my living shall not be in vain.

However, images of Mars dancing in the heads of some at the top of the food chain, increase sales of, doomsday bunkers in New Zealand, believing, like our 45th, the grass will forever be greener in Greenland?

Albeit, revisionist descendants of America's Gilded Age of Robber Barons and Captains of Industry's democratizing of slavery between our Civil War and WWI, continues today in the subjugation of women, ignoring children and oppressing the, have nots of every color, race and creed.

America's been a nation of gentlemen, revering women and protecting children, is arguably, second only to the lies from Trump family malfeasance, the greatest dishonesty Americans have self-inflicted.

Trump did not cause Climate Change, nor the death of three billion birds since 1950, but his:

  • America First MAGA
  • Lying to coal miners
  • Caging of refugees
  • Trading off livelihood of farmers
  • Betraying NATO
  • Purchasing women for twisted, misogyny
  • Rewarding wealthiest, tax cuts
  • Allowing more insecticides that kill bees
  • Refusing to allow states to limit car emissions while sending troops to protect murderous oil suppliers
  • Disdaining human life in less fortunate countries - most recently, anti-Paul Manafort Ukrainians
  • Deserting military school children to wall out Mexico
  • Castrating Congressional oversight
  • Decapitating our Executive Branch with unconfirmed Acting heads and lackey Attorney General ignoring America's rule of law

Pence, McConnell and Trump have proven they are the least likely to do anything about gun violence, mass shootings, female constitutional equality and Climate Change threatening our children's future but increasingly support the real possibility that they are a treasonous trio threat to the United States of America, they swore to, preserve, protect and defend.

Now we can continue color coding each other, thinking Trump will rationally embrace the patriotism of a peaceful transfer of presidential power, after amassing tens of thousands of worshipers who believe the Second Amendment is divine permission to stock their cellars with weapons of mass destruction not to mention, Trump could lose by five million votes and still win in 2020 - or like Greta Thunberg practice , a child Shall Lead Them.

The failure is not in our Founders, nor just embedded in Republican Governors, State Legislators and U. S. Senators confirming, silence is consent. It lives also, in we the over forty crowd, who've forgotten, it's not what we fight against, but who we fight for that saves us all.

22 September 1862 Lincoln issued Emancipation Proclamation. 21 January 2017 unprecedented numbers joined The Women's March. 6 November 2018 women resurrected our House of Representatives. 20 September 2019 millions merged in youth-led climate strike marches in 150 countries.

Now is a good time to distinguish ourselves from Trump's clan deserting earth's stewardship:

  • Brush up your Shakespeare
  • Transform earbud hearing damaging disconnect with Subliminal Brain Power waves
  • Watch more Climate Change, Political, Cultural and Historical Documentaries for game changing guidance
  • Google ancient scribes and anonymous proverbs instead of expecting answers from politicians and Snap-Chat

From my father and I watching old movies on black & white TV, I absorbed the truth of, behind every great man is a great woman.

Living with a soap opera writer and her precocious six-year-old, reinforced my faith in , always listen to the children.

This is no Kumbaya. This is suppressed humanity unearthed by the power of, women and children first!

The next time you hear, one person or vote, can't make a difference, list Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, Malala, Emma Gonza'lez, Cokie Roberts, Elizabeth Warren and Zero Hour Founder, Jamie Margolin.

True, it may be too late to completely reverse the already visible coming onslaught resulting from Climate Change deniers, but as twenty-something, executive producer of, The Age of Consequences said, while we can't yet imagine what can be done to save us from Abrupt Climate Change, every potential calamity faced by humankind, was faced not knowing how we would conquer it, until we did.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Marcello Rollando Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 242 articles, 425 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This is no Kumbaya. This is suppressed humanity unearthed by the power of, women and children first!

Submitted on Monday, Sep 23, 2019 at 1:02:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 