Women, Children and Climate First



Silence Can Be the Death of a Nation

Most human inhabitants of earth perceive individual survival as undeniably enhanced by, make just someone happy procreation, that leaves a better world for those who follow, perhaps thinking, then my living shall not be in vain.

However, images of Mars dancing in the heads of some at the top of the food chain, increase sales of, doomsday bunkers in New Zealand, believing, like our 45th, the grass will forever be greener in Greenland?

Albeit, revisionist descendants of America's Gilded Age of Robber Barons and Captains of Industry's democratizing of slavery between our Civil War and WWI, continues today in the subjugation of women, ignoring children and oppressing the, have nots of every color, race and creed.

America's been a nation of gentlemen, revering women and protecting children, is arguably, second only to the lies from Trump family malfeasance, the greatest dishonesty Americans have self-inflicted.

Trump did not cause Climate Change, nor the death of three billion birds since 1950, but his:

America First MAGA

Lying to coal miners

Caging of refugees

Trading off livelihood of farmers

Betraying NATO

Purchasing women for twisted, misogyny

Rewarding wealthiest, tax cuts

Allowing more insecticides that kill bees

Refusing to allow states to limit car emissions while sending troops to protect murderous oil suppliers

Disdaining human life in less fortunate countries - most recently, anti-Paul Manafort Ukrainians

Deserting military school children to wall out Mexico

Castrating Congressional oversight

Decapitating our Executive Branch with unconfirmed Acting heads and lackey Attorney General ignoring America's rule of law

Pence, McConnell and Trump have proven they are the least likely to do anything about gun violence, mass shootings, female constitutional equality and Climate Change threatening our children's future but increasingly support the real possibility that they are a treasonous trio threat to the United States of America, they swore to, preserve, protect and defend.

Now we can continue color coding each other, thinking Trump will rationally embrace the patriotism of a peaceful transfer of presidential power, after amassing tens of thousands of worshipers who believe the Second Amendment is divine permission to stock their cellars with weapons of mass destruction not to mention, Trump could lose by five million votes and still win in 2020 - or like Greta Thunberg practice , a child Shall Lead Them.

The failure is not in our Founders, nor just embedded in Republican Governors, State Legislators and U. S. Senators confirming, silence is consent. It lives also, in we the over forty crowd, who've forgotten, it's not what we fight against, but who we fight for that saves us all.

22 September 1862 Lincoln issued Emancipation Proclamation. 21 January 2017 unprecedented numbers joined The Women's March. 6 November 2018 women resurrected our House of Representatives. 20 September 2019 millions merged in youth-led climate strike marches in 150 countries.

Now is a good time to distinguish ourselves from Trump's clan deserting earth's stewardship:

Brush up your Shakespeare

Transform earbud hearing damaging disconnect with Subliminal Brain Power waves

Watch more Climate Change, Political, Cultural and Historical Documentaries for game changing guidance

Google ancient scribes and anonymous proverbs instead of expecting answers from politicians and Snap-Chat

From my father and I watching old movies on black & white TV, I absorbed the truth of, behind every great man is a great woman.

Living with a soap opera writer and her precocious six-year-old, reinforced my faith in , always listen to the children.

This is no Kumbaya. This is suppressed humanity unearthed by the power of, women and children first!

The next time you hear, one person or vote, can't make a difference, list Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, Malala, Emma Gonza'lez, Cokie Roberts, Elizabeth Warren and Zero Hour Founder, Jamie Margolin.

True, it may be too late to completely reverse the already visible coming onslaught resulting from Climate Change deniers, but as twenty-something, executive producer of, The Age of Consequences said, while we can't yet imagine what can be done to save us from Abrupt Climate Change, every potential calamity faced by humankind, was faced not knowing how we would conquer it, until we did.

