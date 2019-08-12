Woman Set Herself on Fire!--one that I hope is contagious

- Advertisement -



The New American Story | Marianne Williamson | TEDxBerkeley Making it her personal goal to break the norms tying society down, Marianne Williamson gives a moving talk on activism, empowerment, and the politically ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: TEDx Talks) Details DMCA



I realize this is from a few years ago, but I only see more need for it now than I would have then. Once in my "dating games" days, I got a reply from a woman who wanted to see "more fire in the belly." I thought I had more than enough, but evidently didn't express it well enough--particularly when I watch Marianne Williamson, anytime she appears. Here she is on Tedx, in Berkeley. Sixteen minutes and fourteen seconds of why we should get off our asses... I encourage all of us to "get on fire!" MW spent her life getting to this most serious point in her life.