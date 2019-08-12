 
 
Woman Set Herself on Fire!--one that I hope is contagious

The New American Story | Marianne Williamson | TEDxBerkeley Making it her personal goal to break the norms tying society down, Marianne Williamson gives a moving talk on activism, empowerment, and the politically ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: TEDx Talks)

I realize this is from a few years ago, but I only see more need for it now than I would have then. Once in my "dating games" days, I got a reply from a woman who wanted to see "more fire in the belly." I thought I had more than enough, but evidently didn't express it well enough--particularly when I watch Marianne Williamson, anytime she appears. Here she is on Tedx, in Berkeley. Sixteen minutes and fourteen seconds of why we should get off our asses... I encourage all of us to "get on fire!" MW spent her life getting to this most serious point in her life.

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

I am well aware, greatly, of the failure to address Native Americans. And I repost this from Chief Seattle (that I know is in some debate, but I think this is a serious representation of the Native American outlook; in any event, it is 100% right on click here).

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 7:53:32 PM

Michael Dewey

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

There seems little doubt in anyone's minds that America is here for an important reason. I Believe it too. Man told me in Washington St that "America was here to show the world how things are done right, leading by example." Though the Native come to mind often; absolutely love Marty Stuarts "Badlands" album about the Lakota. Love this line in Badlands song, "I hear voices in the wind telling me the 2rd coming of the Red Man is closer than it has ever been." They don't won't want empty words of apology, they want us to start living one with mother earth, which will lead to living one with mankind. Been going through my mind for years that until the Red Man gets justice, there will not be justice on earth.

This is great 9 minute video of the last words from Red Cloud, Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse. (Marty said that he checked every word for truth on the album but question how Crazy Horse was "last warrior standing when he was first one dead?)

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 9:06:55 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Thanks for posting, Dan!


Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 at 12:54:57 AM

