Wolves in the Gaza Chicken House

From Wallwritings

Have you seen the Hollywood film that flashes back to February, 2006, when Palestinians elected a Hamas party parliamentary majority?

I didn't think so, because there is no such film available.

An honest film on Palestine's current situation would begin in present-day Gaza. A Palestinian baby lies in a tiny crib, dying because the hospital lacks sufficient electricity to keep her alive.

The poorly-maintained portable generator outside in the yard, would have run out of fuel...

Then, in a flashback, the film would show long lines of voters in occupied 2006 Palestine, waiting their turn in an election monitored by outsiders including President Jimmy Carter.

Hamas won that 2006 general election, defeating the Fatah party which had been in power since Yasir Arafat was allowed by Israel to return to Gaza in the summer of 1994.

Mahmoud Abbas succeeded Arafat as head of the PLO and the Palestinian National Authority in November, 2004.

Israel and the US agreed to the holding of that 2006 parliamentary election, a year after Mahmoud Abbas was elected president of the state of Palestine May 8, 2005.

The Israel/US combine and the Fatah leaders had assumed a Fatah victory. The voters thought otherwise, handing a national parliamentary majority to the Hamas party.

And it was a "political party." It became, thanks to Israel's control of its own narrative, a "terrorist" organization, a designation it has lived with since.

To correct its 2006 political venture into democracy, Israel and the US instituted a war to defeat Hamas in 2007. The Fatah army was trained and guided by the George Bush-run CIA.

Fatah lost the war to Hamas just as it had lost the parliamentary election one year earlier.

Tired of trying to resolve its pesky Gaza problem with proxies, Israel arrested 25% of the Palestinian legislators and sent them off to jail, many of them with no charges, just indefinite jail sentences.

Throughout modern Israel's history, its focus has remained on doing what it takes to control the land from the sea to the river. Its concern for the indigenous Palestinian population is to hope it will dwindle away.

http://wallwritings.wordpress.com/

James Wall is currently a Contributing Editor of The Christian Century magazine, based in Chicago, Illinois. From 1972 through 1999, he was editor and publisher of the Christian Century magazine. Many sources have influenced Jim's writings over (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

