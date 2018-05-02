Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest 1 Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend (6 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Wolf v. Trump, Press and Other Programmed Enablers

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 5/2/18

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)


Now A House of Ill Repute
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
I can't think of any reason to respect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders or Kellyanne Conway, as both choose to program Americans with, Alternative Facts, but Sean Spicer's calling any truth to power a, disgrace, was the funniest joke of the now infamous White House Correspondence Dinner.

The people you can fool all of the time, now award Trump a Nobel, for wishing his French hand-holding had yielded a modicum of what hand grasping North and South Korean leaders accomplished, two stepping over their uncommon common boarder -- unification without our loud mouth or their missile tests.

I'm finally with Tillerson: The Washington Press Corp spends too much time talking about unimportant distractions -- how many times Trump & Macron touched awkwardly, but scarcely a vocal fry regarding Trump's 115th rubber stamp's silent treatment of Macron's message to Congress.

It's all in the marketing: now programming puppeteers are pitching Netanyahu's malleable honesty over Iranian nuclear lies, while ignoring those of his American comrade.

- Advertisement -

There is no honor, intelligence or patriotism in being a programmed pawn -- wittingly or not -- and no empathy for imperfection, nor attempts at perfection in any POV that feigns ridiculing others is higher ground.

There is overwhelming hypocrisy in NRA forbidding guns in Mike Pence event and dangerous irony in leaders so fearing the practice of our First Amendment and all-inclusive voting privileges, they can neither embrace our rainbow reality nor be a Gettysburg Address or Statue of Liberty beacon.

Within the annual migration, asking, seeking and knocking for a few crumbs from the table of abundance set by a people still thinking themselves, the world's breadbasket, there is an opportunity to lift our eyes from programmed phones, long enough to dissolve global envy turned hate, by refusing to elect those who motivate international laughter and national tears.

- Advertisement -

Imagine, if in all future elections, we open ourselves to our dreaming child within, and instead of name-calling and negative labeling, we disembark our programmed treadmill to question:

  • Which is better for our children, the land of Lincoln or the trumped
  • Is, if it bleeds it leads myopic media informing or brainwashing
  • Who's really dictating Red Mapping and Blue Waves & why
  • Were their mass gun murders in schools when students had Recess
  • Is Tiffany Cross', what's good for the goose is good for the gander and former Jeb Bush adviser Michael Steel's defense of enablers Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and other Trumpisms, helpful or self-destructive

We certainly need more engagement, including the courage to admit, spoken gest is not the only locale for true words; then being reasonable, save a date for mutual respect and solo reflection, knowing:

  • ICE is now USA National Police Force, programmed to delete our humanity with me first violence v. NC'S Mecklenburg County Sheriff's election.
  • Traitors are not always as obvious as elected Republicans
  • Daniel Ellsberg and Deep Throat warned us about Trump's stormy Russia-gate

There is little statesmanship in leaving behind a book, like Gerald Ford, after you're dead, but some hope when politicians speak truth before they're gone. The greatest pain, however, is in the realization that, it's all been a performance for the programming of the programmed.

Our polarization was programming for and by the reinvigoration of a too big to jail, Military Industrial Complex of Madison Ave, Wall Street and Pentagon titans, prioritizing financial global empire, at the expense of the health and welfare of American civilians and our children's all-volunteer military.

As a theatre director, I didn't find Michelle Wolf's routine particularly funny. Her hesitancy and breathlessness likened her performance to a Chorus Line audition. However, feeling the fear and doing it anyway, intentionally or not, she reminded us, when we go low, as the lowest we've produced, we may find ourselves keeping company with hypocritical press, politicians, Evangelicals, racists, abusers, Bullies, Pedophiles and Presidents.

Nonetheless, no truer words were ever more deserved than her admonition of our news media, wallowing in their malaise of hyperbole and regurgitation accompanied by smirks -- thinking themselves superior to we who facilitated their situating Donald Trump within reach of nuclear war.

- Advertisement -

Beware becoming what we're against, while striving to recapture what we're for.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director. Taking a sabbatical from his beloved NYC to work on a number of political campaigns as communications director and/or consultant in 2008, he (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 179 articles, 306 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

We certainly need more engagement, including the courage to admit, spoken gest is not the only locale for true word

Submitted on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 1:43:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 12 fans, 5 articles, 23 quicklinks, 861 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Hmmm... I thought she was brave, accurate, and funny. It's a sad day when comedians are the only ones we can rely on to call out these reprobates hurtling our country, and life on earth, into oblivion.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 3:43:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 179 articles, 306 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content

"Feel the fear and do it anyway," was in recognition and appreciation of Ms Wolf's courage. And please know, my article in no way is a condemnation of her, and certainly not in support of any of her targets, either in the Trump administration or what now passes for The Fourth Estate.

My point is: ALL of Us spend too much time talking about unimportant things like Trump & Macron hand-holding and a comedian's jokes.

My point is not a critique of Michelle Wolf, but a call to action by We the People to demand better of our News Media and ourselves -- beginning perhaps with refusing to blindly follow the laser beam of Corporatism.

There's an enormous gamut of issues impacting humanity, climate and our planet -- not to mention, leaning how to elect politicians who lie the least, when we can't find a completely honest one.

One more thought: politicians say what they think we want to hear to vote for them. Maybe when truth is what we want to hear, who knows, they may begin speaking it.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 5:12:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 