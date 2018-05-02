

Now A House of Ill Repute

The people you can fool all of the time, now award Trump a Nobel, for wishing his French hand-holding had yielded a modicum of what hand grasping North and South Korean leaders accomplished, two stepping over their uncommon common boarder -- unification without our loud mouth or their missile tests.

I'm finally with Tillerson: The Washington Press Corp spends too much time talking about unimportant distractions -- how many times Trump & Macron touched awkwardly, but scarcely a vocal fry regarding Trump's 115th rubber stamp's silent treatment of Macron's message to Congress.

It's all in the marketing: now programming puppeteers are pitching Netanyahu's malleable honesty over Iranian nuclear lies, while ignoring those of his American comrade.

There is no honor, intelligence or patriotism in being a programmed pawn -- wittingly or not -- and no empathy for imperfection, nor attempts at perfection in any POV that feigns ridiculing others is higher ground.

There is overwhelming hypocrisy in NRA forbidding guns in Mike Pence event and dangerous irony in leaders so fearing the practice of our First Amendment and all-inclusive voting privileges, they can neither embrace our rainbow reality nor be a Gettysburg Address or Statue of Liberty beacon.

Within the annual migration, asking, seeking and knocking for a few crumbs from the table of abundance set by a people still thinking themselves, the world's breadbasket, there is an opportunity to lift our eyes from programmed phones, long enough to dissolve global envy turned hate, by refusing to elect those who motivate international laughter and national tears.

Imagine, if in all future elections, we open ourselves to our dreaming child within, and instead of name-calling and negative labeling, we disembark our programmed treadmill to question:

Which is better for our children, the land of Lincoln or the trumped

Is, if it bleeds it leads myopic media informing or brainwashing

Who's really dictating Red Mapping and Blue Waves & why

Were their mass gun murders in schools when students had Recess

Is Tiffany Cross', what's good for the goose is good for the gander and former Jeb Bush adviser Michael Steel's defense of enablers Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and other Trumpisms, helpful or self-destructive

We certainly need more engagement, including the courage to admit, spoken gest is not the only locale for true words; then being reasonable, save a date for mutual respect and solo reflection, knowing:

ICE is now USA National Police Force, programmed to delete our humanity with me first violence v. NC'S Mecklenburg County Sheriff's election.

Traitors are not always as obvious as elected Republicans

Daniel Ellsberg and Deep Throat warned us about Trump's stormy Russia-gate

There is little statesmanship in leaving behind a book, like Gerald Ford, after you're dead, but some hope when politicians speak truth before they're gone. The greatest pain, however, is in the realization that, it's all been a performance for the programming of the programmed.

Our polarization was programming for and by the reinvigoration of a too big to jail, Military Industrial Complex of Madison Ave, Wall Street and Pentagon titans, prioritizing financial global empire, at the expense of the health and welfare of American civilians and our children's all-volunteer military.

As a theatre director, I didn't find Michelle Wolf's routine particularly funny. Her hesitancy and breathlessness likened her performance to a Chorus Line audition. However, feeling the fear and doing it anyway, intentionally or not, she reminded us, when we go low, as the lowest we've produced, we may find ourselves keeping company with hypocritical press, politicians, Evangelicals, racists, abusers, Bullies, Pedophiles and Presidents.

Nonetheless, no truer words were ever more deserved than her admonition of our news media, wallowing in their malaise of hyperbole and regurgitation accompanied by smirks -- thinking themselves superior to we who facilitated their situating Donald Trump within reach of nuclear war.

Beware becoming what we're against, while striving to recapture what we're for.