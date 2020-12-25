Within the First Few Hours, No Motive for A Christmas Bombing, But...



Nashville Streets After Carbombing

RV That Exploded in Nashville Broadcast A Message of Imminent Blast, Police Say



Why?



What in the world could be the motive for a bombing, for which no one has as yet claimed responsibility, in a random downtown place in a random large American city on Christmas Day?



Certainly, when people blow up bombs in cities, or on roadsides, or wherever, they do not intend to just cause property damage, they intend to kill and maim as many people as possible. And no warnings are ever given.



I remember a well-published case in which Israel shot some sort of small munition at a house-- calling it "knock-knock"-- and saying that it was a proper warning that the missile that demolished the place and killed a bunch was coming soon. I do not agree, of course; but I cannot think of any case where a bomb was set up such that people were electronically, or in any other way, warned away from the area before the blast.



The novelty of this procedure is, in itself, an inflection point, likely to powerfully influence people's thinking. How, we can't yet know, because we don't yet have a clue why.







Far Right-associated persons have done more bombings and killed more people than anyone else, including Muslim-associated people, during that time since Timothy McVeigh's bomb blew up the Murrah Building in Oklahoma City. But neither of those groups responsible for virtually all of the bombings in the last 25 years give warnings!



So what kind of person sets up powerful car bombs on downtown streets, but then warns people with a loud speaker, like at a construction site, that there's going to be a blast?



This is Nashville, "Music City," one of America's iconic cities. It is a Christian city, by and large, though quite diverse. It may be that the bomber or bombers are self-considered Christians of some wacky stripe that, in fact, didn't want to do mass killing, but instead, were trying to make some sort of a demonstration, the reasons for which will become clear either when the authorities find the bomber(s) and take at least one bomber alive, or persons yet unknown issue a public claim of responsibility.



What in Sam Hill could anybody be trying to demonstrate with a car bomb?



In this crisis-torn pandemic era, and urged on by an irresponsible President, there is a new group of people with a grievance. I have written before about the Sturgis 2020 superspreader, and the open rebellion against Covid-19 mitigation procedures in Staten Island.



Only two-thirds or less of Americans say they definitely will take a vaccine when it is available to them. And whether it is that Americans are weak and unfocused, and have no sense of community responsibility, or whether they're just freakin tired of hearing about " COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID...." like the soon-to-be-ex President, the case and death numbers are spiking exponentially.



But there are still preachers and pastors, and their parishioners, dying from not believing in the coronavirus, and trusting in the Lord to keep us safe-- though, of course, His Will not thine. Now I merely reference religion because, of itself, actual Christians do not set bombs, even though they may cling to misinformation, or a hubris deriving from intense religious zeal, and thereby through no intention cause extra community spread, death and suffering.



There are pastors-- and rabbis, too, as in New York City-- who have even gone as far as to defy, and file suit against, coronavirus restrictions. Orthodox Jews there even demonstrated by burning a pile of masks!



My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.



I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 47 years.



