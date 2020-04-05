With the coronavirus so pronounced, there is information overload. Question-what to believe



[LIVE] Coronavirus Pandemic: Real Time Counter, World Map, News [LIVE] Novel coronavirus world Map and live counter on confirmed cases, recovers For more details visit : wikitechy.com/coro navirus-update The ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Wikitechy Interview Tips) Details DMCA



Coronavirus real time map

In this most unusual time with the coronavirus being the primary focus essentially everywhere in the world but particularly now in the US where the disease has become most pronounced (so we are told) there's a legitimate question. Considering all the "news" we're all exposed to on the TV, radio, internet and commentary each day from Trump, governors, mayors, the CDC, and all the commentary from pundits, "experts", scientists et al and the country all but locked down, the question is, what to believe?

How do we separate the "wheat from the chaff". What is the truth? Are there exaggerations? The numbers dying, those infected, recovered, tested, treatments, remedies, vaccines. We're inundated with so much "information" it's really overload.

Next Page 1 | 2