 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 9 Share on Twitter 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/18/20

With the Win-Win Machine, Most of Us Actually Lose

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   14 comments
Author 4827
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Roy Eidelson
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)


(Image by agor2012)   Details   DMCA

Somewhere, deep in the bowels of our nation's capital, today's Democratic Party establishment keeps close guard over a hulking, fearsome, and often temperamental machine. With hundreds of moving parts, it's surprising that the elaborate contraption has only one purpose: to take bold and popular policy proposals that could improve millions of lives, chew them up, and then spit out much feebler versions that don't materially threaten the status quo. Servicing this apparatus isn't cheap. But that's not a problem because so many corporate behemoths--Wall Street, Big Oil, health insurers, Big Pharma, defense contractors, and beyond--are more than happy to foot the bill. They're also very generous when it comes to tipping the machine's operators, which apparently is how the Win-Win Machine got its name.

Given how well this arrangement works for its beneficiaries, the Democratic leadership understandably finds it unsettling whenever progressive candidates--having won office despite the considerable obstacles routinely erected by the Democratic National Committee and its offshoots--enter Congress but refuse to get their hands dirty by helping out with the Win-Win Machine. Indeed, worries about the machine's future--and the buckets of money it reliably brings--are undoubtedly part of the impetus behind a post-election narrative being promoted by establishment Democrats. They claim that support for "socialism" among progressive candidates--in the form of Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, and other efforts to counter injustice and inequality--is the reason the party failed to expand its control of the House or win back the Senate.

But the evidence doesn't fit this self-serving account. Around the country, progressive candidates--and policies--flourished. Noteworthy winners in their races include Rashida Tlaib in Michigan, Ilhan Omar in Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts, Pramila Jayapal in Washington, Cori Bush in Missouri, Marie Newman in Illinois, Katie Porter and Ro Khanna in California, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, and Mondaire Jones in New York. As Bernie Sanders wrote a week after Election Day, "It turns out that supporting universal health care during a pandemic and enacting major investments in renewable energy as we face the existential threat to our planet from climate change is not just good public policy. It also is good politics."

Nevertheless, the seemingly coordinated blame-the-Left propaganda we're now hearing was entirely predictable--because it soothes the billionaire class. And for those politicians who prioritize comfort over consequence in their careers, that may be what matters most. So progressives are portrayed as misguided and misinformed, as out of touch with what Americans really want, and as proponents of dangerous reforms. In sharp contrast, so-called centrists are depicted as having been unjustly victimized and as blameless for the party's shortcomings. The don't-rock-the-boat Democrats who encourage this view have a clear goal: to demoralize, marginalize, ostracize, and intimidate those members who they fear will muck up the Win-Win Machine.

Meanwhile, for the many millions of Americans who were unenthusiastic about Joe Biden's "nothing will fundamentally change" platform yet voted for him anyway because they understood the necessity of preventing another horrific four years of Donald Trump, this open hostility toward a progressive agenda undermines their interests, their values, and their aspirations. If Biden now selects only corporate-friendly, status-quo-defending advisors and Cabinet members, and if he touts watered-down bipartisan "solutions" as stunning successes, it will further cement the betrayal.

Of course, none of this suggests that Trump, Mitch McConnell, and other Republican Party leaders are any better. Indeed, they're much worse. Consistently ruthless and single-minded in pursuing a narrow and greed-driven agenda, they count on fearmongering, racist dog-whistling, and appeals to blind patriotism to attract the intolerant and the disillusioned. Even with Trump gone, there's little reason to expect that this GOP strategy will change.

But this reality doesn't mean that we have to wholeheartedly embrace and defend Democratic politicians who condemn their progressive counterparts while jeopardizing the common good by deferring to the divergent preferences of their largest donors. Instead, let's insist that these Democrats begin the new era ahead by finding a more suitable home for their anti-democratic Win-Win Machine. Two options quickly come to mind: toss the entire contraption into the Potomac, or install it in the Smithsonian for public viewing--as a reminder of how a political party can lose its way by abandoning its core principles and its most vulnerable constituents.

********

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Roy Eidelson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Roy Eidelson is a psychologist who studies, writes about, and consults on the role of psychological issues in political, organizational, and group conflict settings. He is a past president of Psychologists for Social Responsibility, a member of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The DCCC's Mind Games and the Ballad of Roy Moore

Four Psychologists at the Gates of Hell

Psychologists' Collusion in Ongoing Illegal Detentions

New Evidence Links CIA to APA's "War on Terror" Ethics

POLITICAL MIND GAMES: How the 1% Manipulate Our Understanding of What's Happening, What's Right, and What's Possible

Psychology's "Dark Triad" and the Billionaire Class

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

5 people are discussing this page, with 14 comments  Post Comment

gentry cooper

Become a Fan
Author 18212
(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 393 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Mr. Eidelson, I agree with what you have said for the most part. But I do not think that Biden is betraying progressives, as when you say, "...as stunning successes, it will further cement the betrayal". I feel this way because to me, to betray someone, you would 1st have to be on their side in the 1st place. You would have to 1st lie to them about your intentions. Biden/Harris have never been on the side of progressives and the marginalized people of the country, let alone the world. Throughout there public lives and careers, they have made this plain for all to see, for those who would take an objective, realistic look. During the primaries and presidential campaigns Biden/Harris made it clear that they would not be anything but status quo, centrist, moderate corporate Democrats. At least this is how I interpreted their actions. Biden/Harris never said they would support progressive policies and even said they'd compromise with and even accept Republicans in their administration. So how can they be portrayed as betraying progressives and Democrats, by doing what they said they would do, and adhering to what centrist, moderate Democrats always believe in. I am thinking that the centrist moderates who shunned Bernie Sanders as unelectable, for Biden/Harris, are trying to give themselves cover by acting surprised and pretending that they had no idea that Biden/Harris would not support any meaningful policies that would curtail corporate, oligarchy rule. No you corporate centrist moderates, you wanted Biden/Harris and you got them. Now you own them and are responsible for them. You knew ahead of time. And yes I think Bernie Sanders was electable and would have beaten Trump too.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 5:10:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Roy Eidelson

Become a Fan
Author 4827
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 8, 2007), 11 fans, 86 articles, 11 comments, 6 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to gentry cooper:   New Content

Hi Gentry,

Thanks for reading my piece and taking the time to respond. You've made some great points, and in hindsight I now wish I had chosen a word other than "betray." I do think that with the Biden/Sanders task forces, etc., there were some signs that Biden/Harris wouldn't simply ignore progressive concerns. That said, I still think you're right!

Best,

Roy

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 5:35:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
gentry cooper

Become a Fan
Author 18212
(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 393 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Roy Eidelson:   New Content

And thanks for your kind response Roy. I really liked your article, but I just felt that it needed to be said that Biden/Harris were not betraying progressives or even middle working class Democrats because they never represented them in the 1st place. And you are right, that in some respects, during the campaign, some could reasonably conclude that Biden/Harris would not completely ignore progressive ideas. I sort of heard a little of that during the campaign, but I dismissed it as just campaign rhetoric. Reason being I just looked at both of their histories and the people backing them. Also, to me, why would Biden/Harris listen to progressives after they are in power? They really don't need progressives to enact policy. And in my opinion their corporate, banking, military industrial complex masters would not have spent billions destroying the progressive campaign of Bernie Sanders, only to have Biden/Harris enact his policies.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 7:53:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Stephen Carle

Become a Fan
Author 518512
(Member since Oct 7, 2020), 37 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

All the progressive wins you cited are in SUPER Dem majority districts. Progressive ideas need to be sold to the American people before they're hung around the necks of candidates running in close districts. Otherwise you're just killing what little representation Democrats have left across the country, including state offices. My suggestion is to not use the Democratic Party as the vehicle to sell the ideas. Marriage equality was brought about by winning the debate in the public zeitgeist, not by Democrats forcing it down Americans' throats.

As far as the money goes, Democrats could unilaterally disarm and walk away from any power in Washington whatsoever. The money people wouldn't mind at all. I'm sure Republicans would be happy to take all the money and the power that comes with it. The battle to diminish the influence of money in politics isn't going to be won by Democrats sacrificing elections. Just the opposite.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 5:33:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Peter Frank

Become a Fan
Author 513365
(Member since Apr 19, 2019), 117 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Stephen Carle:   New Content

Wrong. A Fox News poll recently found that 72% want to change to a government run universal healthcare plan. Five years ago both Robert Reich and Elizabeth Warren were touring the country and both of them said that their progressive ideas were MOST enthusiastically embraced by the red state crowds that came to see them.

America wants left political economy. The ruling class obviously doesn't. You come here and try to fool people with your canned BS and you expect readers of OpEdNews to let you get away with it?

The point is that people know the Democrats are liars. The Democratic Party is in deep trouble. They didn't get here by being progressive. They got here by telling the American people that they need to move to the right because that is where the country is.

Your brand of spin is old and rotted. People don't buy it anymore.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 1:52:26 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Stephen Carle

Become a Fan
Author 518512
(Member since Oct 7, 2020), 37 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Peter Frank:   New Content

BS? Spin? Piss off. Just because you get angry when you hear it doesn't mean it's not true.

I'm tired of all these ruling class bogeyman conspiracy theories. The obstacle to a progressive agenda isn't that people think Dems are liars, it's that they think they're communists.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 6:17:03 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Peter Frank

Become a Fan
Author 513365
(Member since Apr 19, 2019), 117 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Stephen Carle:   New Content

1) You were no doubt a Hillary supporter in 2016, which means you do not understand the need for the Democratic Party to return to the New Deal policies of FDR. In fact, if it were 1932, you would have voted Republican. You are a Rockefeller Republican and feel quite at home in the center-right-corporate Democratic Party.

2) The fact that there is and has always been a ruling class in society doesn't depend on your belief. It isn't a conspiracy. Nice try. The ruling class in America is represented by lobbyists, also called "special interests." America is broken. People realize more than ever that our claim to being a democracy is a sham. Special interest, lobbyists, the ruling class, whatever you want to call them, rule the country.

Have a nice day. Pour yourself a stiff one and stew in your own juices. The country is slowly coming to its senses and realizes that the problem with America is the center, not the extremes. The extremes gain strength from the rot in the center. Remove the rot in the center, and the extremes diminish. You are the center.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 6:40:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Stephen Carle

Become a Fan
Author 518512
(Member since Oct 7, 2020), 37 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Peter Frank:   New Content

Your unwise take on me is so laughably off base I get a great chuckle. Try telling Voltaire it is us who lives under the oppression of a ruling class. ("WHAAAAAT??!! You VOTE your politicians into office???!!!!") Pull your head out and pay attention to how Republicans keep winning elections. It's because your "extremity" is rocket fuel for Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson.

Want to curtail special interests? Want to reverse Citizens United? Want an accountable banking industry? Want an accountable any industry? Want quality, equitable education? Want an economy on a level playing field? Want consequences for racial discrimination? So do I. Win elections. There is only one party that will work for those goals.

If communism is actually what you want, then, yep, count me out.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 10:11:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Peter Frank

Become a Fan
Author 513365
(Member since Apr 19, 2019), 117 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Stephen Carle:   New Content

Sorry pal, you are over the hill. We have had to listen to liberal and conservative cranks like you for 50 years. The red/blue formula is breaking down. You are blue. Your conjugate crank is red. Both of you make up the electoral system in America, and you are all old and/or ignorant. Your formula for victory is to strengthen the party machine. Hasn't worked in 200 years, yet you have so much faith that you are smug and arrogant.

You are a Rockefeller Republican. Go home.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 3:18:14 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Stephen Carle

Become a Fan
Author 518512
(Member since Oct 7, 2020), 37 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Peter Frank:   New Content

Actually, it's working perfectly. Your naivete is thinking that because the U.S. doesn't conform to your model, the system must be failing. The would-be fascists in Weimar Germany had the same frustration with their democracy. I hope you don't do what they did.

Your invective against party and the red/blue formula is misdirected. Those are natural phenomena of any group decision process and they aren't your problem. Your problem is your views are too far in the minority to find support in the system. Get better at bringing about broad acceptance of your ideas and the system will churn them into policy. Voltaire would envy your battlefield and laugh at Fox News - he had to take on a monarchy!

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 5:56:19 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
gentry cooper

Become a Fan
Author 18212
(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 393 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Peter Frank:   New Content

I agree with most of what you say, Peter. But I don't feel that liberals throughout history can be equated with conservatives. And yes you are most definitely hitting the nail on its head when you describe conservatives, centrist, moderate types as arrogant and smug. I might add; the know it all type, just matter of fact, taken for granted that what they do is normal for all and applies to everyone, they know best, the "real" americans.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 12:57:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Stephen Carle

Become a Fan
Author 518512
(Member since Oct 7, 2020), 37 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to gentry cooper:   New Content

I assume that's directed at me. If we were having this conversation in a coffee shop instead of online I don't think you'd perceive arrogance or smugness. I don't know what moderate or centrist really means as a blanket term, but I am not one who believes everything is hopping along happily in the U.S., or the world for that matter. There are plenty of changes I'd like to see that would raise many a "Rockefeller Republican" eyebrow. My quarrel is with how those changes are most likely to be brought about. My belief is inside the system it will be slow, hard and frustrating; outside the system it will be impossible.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 7:47:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
gentry cooper

Become a Fan
Author 18212
(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 393 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Stephen Carle:   New Content

No Stephen the comment was directed towards Mr. Frank. However, if you are of the conservative, centrist, moderate type of Democrat or Republican, then yes I do feel my description fits you perfectly.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 8:28:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Dink Winkerton

Become a Fan
Author 517716
(Member since Aug 12, 2020), 73 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

No Mr. Trump. we expect you to live forever. :-) Really! (=: yurl.com/y2e9g546

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 1:54:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 