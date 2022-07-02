 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/2/22

With its special military operation now in its 5th month in Ukraine Russia is winning the war

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Author 40828
Message Dave Lefcourt
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)


Ukraine War: Russia takes city of Severodonetsk Russia has taken the city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine. Sky's Security and Defence Analyst Michael Clarke explains why ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Sky News)   Details   DMCA

Partial map of Ukraine with color in red showing territory under Russia, Luhansk, Donetsk control.

With Russia's special military operation now into its 5th month in Ukraine it's time to make an assessment of it as well as recognizing that operation being a catalyst for some important geo-political changes in the world.

Here is my take:

With its special military operation in Ukraine Russia is winning the war.

Eastern Ukraine the Donbass with Luhansk and Donetsk militaries working in tandem with the Russian military has secured most of the territory from Kharkov in the northeast to Mariupol on the Sea of Azov west to Kherson above Crimea to Odessa on the Black Sea.

From all indications these mostly Russian speaking areas aren't about to be ceded back to the Kiev regime.

Meanwhile the BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa met virtually last week chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The BRICS are in the process of developing a new financial transaction mechanism as an alternative to the SWIFT system which Russia is prevented from using. The intent of this new system is to create a non-dollar global reserve currency made up of a basket of BRICS currencies. It also intends to expand becoming BRICS + with Iran and Argentina applying to join. Among other countries interested in joining BRICS+ are Indonesia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey.

At this point I'd like to draw the reader's attention to two analysts, namely Scott Ritter and Pepe Escobar. Ritter's latest, "The fantasy of Fanaticism" [1] focusing on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and Escobar's "Behind the Tin Curtain: BRICS+VS NATO/G7" [2] focusing on the BRICS.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 