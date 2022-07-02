With its special military operation now in its 5th month in Ukraine Russia is winning the war



Partial map of Ukraine with color in red showing territory under Russia, Luhansk, Donetsk control.

With Russia's special military operation now into its 5th month in Ukraine it's time to make an assessment of it as well as recognizing that operation being a catalyst for some important geo-political changes in the world.

Here is my take:

With its special military operation in Ukraine Russia is winning the war.

Eastern Ukraine the Donbass with Luhansk and Donetsk militaries working in tandem with the Russian military has secured most of the territory from Kharkov in the northeast to Mariupol on the Sea of Azov west to Kherson above Crimea to Odessa on the Black Sea.

From all indications these mostly Russian speaking areas aren't about to be ceded back to the Kiev regime.

Meanwhile the BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa met virtually last week chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The BRICS are in the process of developing a new financial transaction mechanism as an alternative to the SWIFT system which Russia is prevented from using. The intent of this new system is to create a non-dollar global reserve currency made up of a basket of BRICS currencies. It also intends to expand becoming BRICS + with Iran and Argentina applying to join. Among other countries interested in joining BRICS+ are Indonesia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey.

At this point I'd like to draw the reader's attention to two analysts, namely Scott Ritter and Pepe Escobar. Ritter's latest, "The fantasy of Fanaticism" [1] focusing on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and Escobar's "Behind the Tin Curtain: BRICS+VS NATO/G7" [2] focusing on the BRICS.

