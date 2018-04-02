- Advertisement -



Trump picks John Bolton to replace McMaster as national security adviser President Donald Trump selected John Bolton to replace H.R. McMaster as National Security Adviser. Here is a look at Bolton's background.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: USA TODAY) Permission Details DMCA



John Bolton after President Trump nominated him as his new National Security Adviser

Since John Bolton was named President Trump's National Security Adviser on March 23-a day of infamy?-numerous articles have appeared decrying the appointment. And for good reason.

- Advertisement -

Bolton's views on Iran in particular are not a secret. Attack Iran and bring about regime change.

Next month Trump by law must waive economic sanctions on Iran that was part of the 2015 P5&1 nuclear deal with Iran which along with the US included Great Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany.

In January Trump agreed to continue the Iran deal saying, "Despite my strong inclinations I have not yet withdrawn the United States from the Iran nuclear deal. Instead...fix the deals disastrous flaws, or the United States will withdraw". Iran in response said the deal was "not renegotiable".

- Advertisement -

Let's remember this was not a unilateral deal just with the US/Iran. It was a multilateral deal with Iran. And significantly all the other signees want it to remain in place. It easy to see why. Germany, France even Britain see economic opportunities and investment with Iranian Republic while Russia and China remain close economic and military allies. Plus Iran has been in full compliance. It's only the intransigence of the US that's the problem.

Now with Bolton soon to be in Trump's ear-the walrus mustached neo-con has decried the deal from its inception calling it "appeasement"-the "Trumpster" continuing to honor the deal is highly unlikely.

Plus most of Congress remains antagonistic toward Iran and many Americans still remember Iranian's taking US embassy personnel hostage at the beginning of the Iranian revolution in 1979.

But that memory is a little skewed. Most Americans remain unaware of the CIA along with Britain's MI6 instigating the 1953 coup of the legitimately elected government of Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh. For the next 25 years that coup was never lost on the Iranian people. It was a precipitating factor bringing to an end the brutal reign of Shah Pahlavi who was brought back to the seat of power with the help of the CIA conspirators. Though the Shah remained a close military ally with US he was hated by the Iranian people.

That hostage taking and the country becoming a Muslim theocracy first under Ayatollah Khomeini has Iran demonized ever since.

Getting back to Trump and the very real possibility he'll unilaterally back out of the deal and reinstate the economic sanctions on Iran that was integral part of the deal.

- Advertisement -

Such a development will not be lost on other nations in the world, particularly North Korea and its leader Kim Jong-un. Last month Kim invited Trump to meet face to face and Trump accepted the invitation. That was weeks before the Bolton appointment. Some five months ago in a September2017 Fox News interview Bolton when asked whether to shoot down North Korean test missiles replied, "Yes, I think that's at a minimum. But the real question is whether there's a remaining nonmilitary option".

With such openly professed views by Bolton not only is next month's summit with Kim probably in question but if Trump breaks the agreement with Iran how will Kim view ANY agreement with the US? It's hard to imagine North Korea agreeing to give up its nuclear weapons?

North Korea having nuclear weapons has been the deterrent that has prevented the US from attacking the North.

In fact if Trump breaks the deal with Iran it's hard to imagine the summit with Kim even taking place. Also the recent talks between Kim and South Korean President Moon, the overall thaw in their relations with neither wanting a war with the other. Will all this be in jeopardy with the coming of Bolton? He views diplomacy as interference with US hegemony?

Next Page 1 | 2