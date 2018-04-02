Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

With John Bolton soon to be in Trump's ear it's hard to imagine anything more ominous

By       Message Dave Lefcourt       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/2/18

Author 40828
- Advertisement -

From i.ytimg.com: Trump picks John Bolton to replace McMaster as national security adviser President Donald Trump selected John Bolton to replace H.R. McMaster as National Security Adviser. Here is a look at Bolton's background. {MID-269399}
Trump picks John Bolton to replace McMaster as national security adviser President Donald Trump selected John Bolton to replace H.R. McMaster as National Security Adviser. Here is a look at Bolton's background.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: USA TODAY)   Permission   Details   DMCA

John Bolton after President Trump nominated him as his new National Security Adviser

Since John Bolton was named President Trump's National Security Adviser on March 23-a day of infamy?-numerous articles have appeared decrying the appointment. And for good reason.

- Advertisement -

Bolton's views on Iran in particular are not a secret. Attack Iran and bring about regime change.

Next month Trump by law must waive economic sanctions on Iran that was part of the 2015 P5&1 nuclear deal with Iran which along with the US included Great Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany.

In January Trump agreed to continue the Iran deal saying, "Despite my strong inclinations I have not yet withdrawn the United States from the Iran nuclear deal. Instead...fix the deals disastrous flaws, or the United States will withdraw". Iran in response said the deal was "not renegotiable".

- Advertisement -

Let's remember this was not a unilateral deal just with the US/Iran. It was a multilateral deal with Iran. And significantly all the other signees want it to remain in place. It easy to see why. Germany, France even Britain see economic opportunities and investment with Iranian Republic while Russia and China remain close economic and military allies. Plus Iran has been in full compliance. It's only the intransigence of the US that's the problem.

Now with Bolton soon to be in Trump's ear-the walrus mustached neo-con has decried the deal from its inception calling it "appeasement"-the "Trumpster" continuing to honor the deal is highly unlikely.

Plus most of Congress remains antagonistic toward Iran and many Americans still remember Iranian's taking US embassy personnel hostage at the beginning of the Iranian revolution in 1979.

But that memory is a little skewed. Most Americans remain unaware of the CIA along with Britain's MI6 instigating the 1953 coup of the legitimately elected government of Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh. For the next 25 years that coup was never lost on the Iranian people. It was a precipitating factor bringing to an end the brutal reign of Shah Pahlavi who was brought back to the seat of power with the help of the CIA conspirators. Though the Shah remained a close military ally with US he was hated by the Iranian people.

That hostage taking and the country becoming a Muslim theocracy first under Ayatollah Khomeini has Iran demonized ever since.

Getting back to Trump and the very real possibility he'll unilaterally back out of the deal and reinstate the economic sanctions on Iran that was integral part of the deal.

- Advertisement -

Such a development will not be lost on other nations in the world, particularly North Korea and its leader Kim Jong-un. Last month Kim invited Trump to meet face to face and Trump accepted the invitation. That was weeks before the Bolton appointment. Some five months ago in a September2017 Fox News interview Bolton when asked whether to shoot down North Korean test missiles replied, "Yes, I think that's at a minimum. But the real question is whether there's a remaining nonmilitary option".

With such openly professed views by Bolton not only is next month's summit with Kim probably in question but if Trump breaks the agreement with Iran how will Kim view ANY agreement with the US? It's hard to imagine North Korea agreeing to give up its nuclear weapons?

North Korea having nuclear weapons has been the deterrent that has prevented the US from attacking the North.

In fact if Trump breaks the deal with Iran it's hard to imagine the summit with Kim even taking place. Also the recent talks between Kim and South Korean President Moon, the overall thaw in their relations with neither wanting a war with the other. Will all this be in jeopardy with the coming of Bolton? He views diplomacy as interference with US hegemony?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 