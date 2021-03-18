Injection
With Corona where will we be in a year?
I look ahead wary if not with some fear,
For rare is a "normal" not shackled to "new"
To describe a state where there's still much to rue,
Despite lines of cars and those willing sleeves rolled,
Our faith in high-tech so thoroughly sold.
.
The idea is when enough folks are jabbed,
And life without mask is finally rehabbed,
We can all go back to traveling on planes,
Screaming at refs and conversing on trains,
Kissing our honey and before going home,
Kissing another, since you know how lips roam.
.
It's all fine and well, though I can't repress frown:
Will Corona really take this lying down?
It ain't called a virus because it's a bum,
But because it dodges and ducks on the run,
And despite there being vaccines in clover,
Covid can't figure the party is over.
.
'Cause here and there you find folks twice infected,
Though in stats you rarely see this reflected.
Your cool new antibodies, some experts say,
Might not be enough or just get in the way
Of helping your defenses fight new infec',
New strains thus getting a nice big blank cheque.
.
No, this ain't over, despite all the hubbub,
More "new" than "normal" despite all the hand-scrub,
New strains, new dangers, and new rules and regs,
Hospital supply rooms stripped down to the dregs.
Covid ain't stupid and will keeping throwing darts,
And making humanity use all its arts.