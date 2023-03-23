 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/23/23

Wisdom from Marianne Williamson

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments, In Series: Marianne Williamson
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

Marianne Williamson Profile.
Marianne Williamson Profile.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Supearnesh)   Details   Source   DMCA

Marianne Williamson launched her 2024 presidential campaign in Washington, DC, Saturday, March 4, 2023, and has been offering emails filled with truth and inspiration since. While she takes perfect aim at the problems we face, she also leaves me hopeful and inspired. Here are her words today:

One of my favorite presidential quotes is from President Franklin Roosevelt, inscribed on the Roosevelt memorial in Washington DC:

"The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little."

As a nation, we seem to have forgotten those words.

Over the last 48 years we have transferred $50 trillion dollars from the bottom 90 percent to the top one percent of Americans. Our public policies routinely make it easier for those who already have enough to get more, and harder for those who do not to even get by.

In the words of the late Supreme Court Justice ( Louis D. Brandeis), "We can have democracy in this country or we can have great wealth concentrated in the hands of the few, but we can't have both."

The concentration of wealth in the hands of a very few leaves most of us without easy access to health, education, or economic opportunity. While our Declaration of Independence declares that government is instituted to secure the inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, a life of chronic economic anxiety is not a life in which happiness can be pursued.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Must Read 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Marianne Williamson"

Marianne Williamson Announces Bid for Presidency in 2024 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/04/2023
Marianne Williamson Announces Interest in 2020 Dem Nomination (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/16/2018
Kucinich Telesummit with Marianne Williamson Wed May 2 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/01/2018
View All 7 Articles in "Marianne Williamson"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend