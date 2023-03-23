Wisdom from Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson launched her 2024 presidential campaign in Washington, DC, Saturday, March 4, 2023, and has been offering emails filled with truth and inspiration since. While she takes perfect aim at the problems we face, she also leaves me hopeful and inspired. Here are her words today:

One of my favorite presidential quotes is from President Franklin Roosevelt, inscribed on the Roosevelt memorial in Washington DC:

"The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little."

As a nation, we seem to have forgotten those words.

Over the last 48 years we have transferred $50 trillion dollars from the bottom 90 percent to the top one percent of Americans. Our public policies routinely make it easier for those who already have enough to get more, and harder for those who do not to even get by.

In the words of the late Supreme Court Justice ( Louis D. Brandeis), "We can have democracy in this country or we can have great wealth concentrated in the hands of the few, but we can't have both."

The concentration of wealth in the hands of a very few leaves most of us without easy access to health, education, or economic opportunity. While our Declaration of Independence declares that government is instituted to secure the inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, a life of chronic economic anxiety is not a life in which happiness can be pursued.