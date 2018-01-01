- Advertisement -



Guinness Lake

[This excerpt from my forthcoming book: The Book of Wisdom and Joy by Frosty Wooldridge, publishes June, 2018]

The New Year 2018 offers you more challenge, superb ideas and incredible 'moments' in your fascinating journey through life. Some things you may plan and others will be imposed upon you. In the end, each teaches a lesson or brings a gift depending on your attitude.

This story occurred in my youth. While cycling down a country road in LeRoy, Michigan, I crossed paths with a wise man.

Forks in the road, stop signs, cul de sacs and dead ends on the highway of life!

While taking a ride down a country road near dusk in my teens, an old farmer, plodding along with his walking stick, abruptly stopped me. His wrinkled-weathered skin did not diminish the energy in his clear blue eyes. Silver locks flowed from his wide-brimmed hat while his peppered beard gave him a majestic air of wisdom.

"Where you goin' sonny?" he asked.

"Just taking a ride to catch a few fire-flies when the night settles in on us," I said. "They seem to show their magic just as the sun goes down, but before the stars come out. I like the way they turn the long grass into street lamps, but none of the city noise to go with it."

"Should be a lot of them out this evening as soon as the red-winged black birds fall silent," he said. "So, if you don't mind my asking, where are you going with your life?"

