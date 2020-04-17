 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Wisconsin Judges Vote Absentee Ballot After Blocking Mail-in Voting Order

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 512627
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Wisconsin Supreme Court seal
Wisconsin Supreme Court seal
(Image by Wikipedia)   Details   DMCA

Last week, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order postponing the state's presidential primary to June 9, as his counterparts in other states have done.

That was until the state's Republican-majority supreme court intervened, ruling elections must be held on schedule despite the coronavirus/COVID-19 public health emergency.

Moreover, Wisconsin GOP lawmakers refused to advance vote-by-mail provisions that would prevent crowds from risking spreading contagion by reporting to the polls.

The Republican-majority United States Supreme Court sided with them.

For all their faux outrage over defending "the integrity of the election process," it seems absentee ballots--while apparently not acceptable to the average Wisconsin voter--were perfectly fine for all seven state Supreme Court justices.

Two of those seven did so out of conscience; they were helping to do their part to "flatten the coronavirus curve".

The others were just hypocrites.

Daniel Bice, reporting for the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, wrote:

"In the previous five elections, a majority of the justices voted in person at the polls on election day."

And that is precisely what the Republican majority gave Wisconsinites no choice but to do.

Make no mistake: this is a test-run for November, especially since there has been serious discussion lately about nationwide mail-in paper ballots.

If there is one thing Republicans absolutely do not want, it's more people voting.

Paul Weyrich, the founder of conservative think tanks The Heritage Foundation, the Free Congress Foundation, and the American Legislative Exchange Council, admitted as much at a religious right gathering back in 1980.

Donald Trump publicly echoed that sentiment when he admitted during a recent interview with Fox & Friends it was good increased voting protections and ballot access proposals were omitted from last week's coronavirus relief package because "you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again."

A broken clock is right twice a day, as the saying goes.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

Discovered Documents Reveal Trump Tax and Bank Fraud

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

Bernie is Not a Socialist--He's a Traditional FDR Democrat

Rumors of Trump's Possible Drug Addiction Need to Be Taken Seriously

The GOP Might Use The Shutdown To Justify 'Starving the Beast'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 