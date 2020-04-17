Wisconsin Judges Vote Absentee Ballot After Blocking Mail-in Voting Order



Last week, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order postponing the state's presidential primary to June 9, as his counterparts in other states have done.

That was until the state's Republican-majority supreme court intervened, ruling elections must be held on schedule despite the coronavirus/COVID-19 public health emergency.

Moreover, Wisconsin GOP lawmakers refused to advance vote-by-mail provisions that would prevent crowds from risking spreading contagion by reporting to the polls.

The Republican-majority United States Supreme Court sided with them.

For all their faux outrage over defending "the integrity of the election process," it seems absentee ballots--while apparently not acceptable to the average Wisconsin voter--were perfectly fine for all seven state Supreme Court justices.

Two of those seven did so out of conscience; they were helping to do their part to "flatten the coronavirus curve".

The others were just hypocrites.

Daniel Bice, reporting for the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, wrote:

"In the previous five elections, a majority of the justices voted in person at the polls on election day."

And that is precisely what the Republican majority gave Wisconsinites no choice but to do.

Make no mistake: this is a test-run for November, especially since there has been serious discussion lately about nationwide mail-in paper ballots.

If there is one thing Republicans absolutely do not want, it's more people voting.

Paul Weyrich, the founder of conservative think tanks The Heritage Foundation, the Free Congress Foundation, and the American Legislative Exchange Council, admitted as much at a religious right gathering back in 1980.

Donald Trump publicly echoed that sentiment when he admitted during a recent interview with Fox & Friends it was good increased voting protections and ballot access proposals were omitted from last week's coronavirus relief package because "you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again."

A broken clock is right twice a day, as the saying goes.

