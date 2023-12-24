 
 
Winter Solstice 2023
Winter Solstice 2023

By Bob Passi
Happy Winter Solstice day
(Image by kuddlyteddybear2004 from flickr)

The Winter Solstice marks the darkest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, and it also foretells the return of the light; the light that allow for hope and rejuvenation, for potential growth and new beginnings.

We, as human beings, have been facing dark times on many levels this year. As a nation, we have a war in Ukraine, we have growing tensions with Russia and China. Meanwhile our national leadership has apparently decided, not only to support Israel in its ruthless destruction of Gaza, but also to provide additional military aide supporting what appears to be genocide. We have even prevented the UN from intervening or even officially condemning the Israeli actions. This is indeed a dark night of the American soul.

That is not to mention the environmental disasters and COP28 that was co-opted by the oil companies to make it all relatively meaningless. So, it seems as though real environmental change will ultimately be in the hands of the oligarchs of the world who will only move if there is enough profit in it for them.

And democracy here in the US is under incredible strain since the Congress is dysfunctional in terms of reflecting what the citizens really need or desire. The Supreme court is living in its own Neverland, disconnected from the real world, and even the Presidency now seems to have abandoned its support of basic human rights. All seem to be under the spell of the moneyed few who would rather not have any real democracy since it gets in the way of free market capitalism and profitability.

Recently, we have been living in a world inhabited by the old gods of war and destruction, of chaos and unfettered greed, and the smoke from their fires has blocked out the light and hope for growth, rebirth and redemption.

We need to find our way back to the light if we hope to survive as a human species with any integrity. The other option is to allow those old gods to continue to block the light with their destructive fires and turn toward our beastly side, eventually using their technology to turn us into some humanoid version of what was once the glory of the evolutionary development of life. Instead, we will simply become another evolutionary dead-end, a species which refused to adapt to the required realities of the reigning web of life on this planet.

If we can find a way to fight our way through the smoke to rediscover the human fire of life that lights the way back again and to find the humility to value and fuel that fire, we can find its transformative powers and rise phoenix-like from the ashes of those old fires of destruction and bring back the light to this dark night of the human spirit, thereby revealing the path back to human redemption and sustainable sanity on this planet.

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this
 

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
(Member since Jan 16, 2012)
Time too end the dark winter of the human spirit.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 24, 2023 at 1:58:01 PM

Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Thank You so much. What a beautiful article. There is no better time to be alive. This Native Wisdom says it all. (Hope got the copy right laws in Cyberspace Right. If my day ever comes, copy right laws in Cyberspace are to be banned!)

No better time to be alive.
(Image by unkown)

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 24, 2023 at 3:18:41 PM

