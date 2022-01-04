 
 
William's secret pleasure

1970 M.C.I. MC-7 - Greyhound
1970 M.C.I. MC-7 - Greyhound
William travels to Boston every other week
To visit his granddaughter, Sherry. He always goes by bus.
His daughter, Abigail, who lives just a few blocks from the station
Will be waiting for him with Sherry when he disembarks.


Why the bus? He likes looking out the windows
At the world that scares the sh*t out of him.
His friends always called him "old-school" and old fashioned
But he always took it as a complement.


His ideas and values are old-school.
His habits and tastes are old fashioned.
He always brings a satchel and a suitcase.
In the satchel is the Sunday Times and a National Geographic


From his National Geographic archive.
The Times gets him as far as Worcester,
The National Geographic gets him the rest of the way.
One half hour before his housemate, Charles,


Drives him to the bus station, William eats
Three sesame crackers and a kolachi roll.
(If you don't know what a kolachi is, it is
An Eastern European pastry made with ground poppy seeds.)


Charles' grandma, who immigrated from Czechoslovakia,
Taught Charles how to make them.
Her secret was not to grind all the poppy seeds
And to include chia seeds.


After the crackers and kolachi, William eats a peanut butter sandwich
Followed by a few slices of dried papaya.
On the way to the bus station William sleeps.
Once on the bus William starts reading the Times


And he starts using his tongue to forage for the peanut butter
From the crannies of his molars.
After the peanut butter he switches to the magazine
And starts digging out the papaya from between his teeth.


When his tongue gets tired he uses his little fingernail,
Making sure that no one is watching.
After the papaya he takes out his National Geographic
Opening it to the bookmark. While he reads


He hunts for the sesame seeds.
Lastly he searches for poppy and chia seeds
At the same time.
By the time he disembarks


His teeth are clean.
This is Wiiliam's routine.
Nobody knows he does this,
Except for Charles.

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation.
 

