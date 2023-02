Exclusive to OpEd News: Life Arts 1/31/2023 at 8:34 PM EST

William Shakespeare

"Sweet are the uses of adversity,

Which like the toad, ugly and venomous,

Wears yet a precious jewel in his head."

As You Like It

"Deep malice makes too deep incision:

Forget, forgive; conclude and be agreed."

Richard II

"Glory is like a circle in the water,

Which never ceaseth to enlarge itself

Till by broad spreading it disperse to nought."

Henry VI

