Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"

By Jon Rappoport

12/26/17

From No More Fake News

From youtube.com: Truth About Aliens! {MID-216974}
Truth About Aliens!
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Ridddle)   Permission   Details   DMCA
(UFO archive, here)

That may sound like a misguided question. But let's look at Tom DeLonge's company, currently acting as a conduit for new UFO revelations.

DeLonge (twitter), a famous musician (Blink-182, Angels and Airwaves) has surrounded himself with high-level spooks from the CIA and the military, in his new venture, To The Stars Academy (twitter).

One of his lead collaborators is Luis Elizondo, who was the Pentagon chief of a secret program (2007-2012) to study and explore UFO activity. Elizondo is now the point man for media, explaining the breaking news about a 2004 US military sighting of a UFO, and subsequent failed attempts to analyze materials from UFOs. He's also hinting that alien UFOs are a potential threat to our safety, a threat we can't ignore.

Every major press outlet in the world, starting with the NY Times, is covering this story.

Who are the players on De Longe's team? Buckle up. The following quotes are from the Academy's site:

Jim Semivan -- "Mr. Semivan retired from the Central Intelligence Agency's Directorate of Operations after 25 years as an operations officer, both overseas and domestically."

Hal Puthoff -- "Dr. Puthoff's professional background spans more than five decades of research at General Electric, Sperry, the National Security Agency (NSA), Stanford University and SRI International. Dr. Puthoff regularly advises NASA, the Department of Defense and intelligence communities..."

Luis Elizondo -- "Luis Elizondo is a career intelligence officer whose experience includes working with the U.S. Army, the Department of Defense, the National Counterintelligence Executive, and the Director of National Intelligence. As a former Special Agent In-Charge, Luis conducted and supervised highly sensitive espionage and terrorism investigations around the world. As an intelligence Case Officer, he ran clandestine source operations throughout Latin America and the Middle East."

Chris Mellon -- "He served 20 years in the federal government, including as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence in the Clinton and Bush Administrations."

Paul Rapp -- "His past honors include a Certificate of Commendation from the Central Intelligence Agency for 'significant contributions to the mission of the Office of Research and Development'." (Note: This office, ORD, was where the CIA's MK ULTRA mind control program secretly landed, in 1962, after it purportedly ended.)

Norm Kahn -- "Dr. Kahn had over a 30-year career with the Central Intelligence Agency..."

Getting the picture?

That's quite a roll call of military and intelligence insiders. Did DeLonge recruit them, or did they covertly recruit him, viewing him as a sincere, but rather clueless front man they could use for their own purposes?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 8 fans, 796 comments


  New Content

Just think of how many of us they can pop off with a whoppin' dose of the Alien Flu...straight out of a gov't lab on the east coast. Agenda 21 approved and endorsed.

The loons are running the asylum...but not forever. :)
Happy New Year



Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 at 11:34:31 PM

