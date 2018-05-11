Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Will the US Go to War to Save Trump's Presidency?

By       Message Marc Ash       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/11/18

Author 42414

From Reader Supported News

From youtube.com: Donald Trump breaks with allies over Iran nuclear agreement {MID-292037}
Donald Trump breaks with allies over Iran nuclear agreement
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Guardian News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

It's become fashionable and politically expedient in Washington to file the U.S. invasion of Iraq in the "mistake" bin. It's the same bin the Vietnam War is filed in. The mistake label is most cruel to the millions of victims of those horrific campaigns.

Let the record be clear: neither act of genocide was by any stretch a mistake. Both the U.S. war on Vietnam and the U.S. invasion of Iraq were as premeditated and purposeful as they were detached from the consequences.

In the current context, it is instructive to take note of the rise of ISIS and the ongoing bloodbath in Syria. The two are connected, and both are direct consequences of the U.S. invasion of Iraq and the overthrow of the Iraqi government. Beyond the death and destruction, always underestimated by U.S. war planners, there is the devastating ripple effect of regional destabilization, which for the most part is entirely dismissed.

- Advertisement -

What is most significant at this juncture about the wanton act of U.S. aggression against Iraq is that the consequences still rage out of control some 15 years after the very premeditated decision to invade and nearly a decade after power has slipped from the hands of the war's architects.

In the summer of 2001, with his presidency less than a year old, George W. Bush and the Republicans faced a growing opposition that was reaching critical mass. Residual anger from the left over an election that was viewed as illegitimate was spreading to the political center, and the 2002 midterms looked grim for the GOP.

Out of public view, however, there was drama playing out in the nation's capitol that would rock the world. Warnings that a major terrorist attack on U.S. soil was imminent were streaming into U.S. intelligence posts all over the world. Bush and his national security team were warned bluntly on August 6th by CIA director George Tenet. In his report entitled "Bin Laden Determined to Strike in U.S.," Tenet predicted ominously: "The attacks will be spectacular."

- Advertisement -

For reasons that are now the subject of voluminous analysis, conjecture, and conspiracy theories, Bush and his camp took no meaningful action. Thirty-six days later, on the morning of September 11, 2001, Bush's political problem was canceled. He went in an instant from being an illegitimate president to being a "War President," and overnight his popularity among Americans soared.

While Donald Trump's administration bears little resemblance to that of George W. Bush, or any other previous presidential administration for that matter, he too struggles for legitimacy. The most apparent commonality is that both men ascended to the presidency despite losing the popular election.

Like Bush in 2001, Trump is in deep political trouble. Arguably even greater trouble than Bush. The perception that Trump has, or even might have, loyalties to an adversarial foreign power has set the stage for the most consequential investigation of a president since Watergate and perhaps ever.

That investigation, headed by former FBI director and now special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, shows every indication of being in possession of damning criminal evidence, some of which has already led to formal criminal charges and guilty pleas. To say that Donald Trump is feeling the heat would be a fairly substantial understatement. This is a man who needs a game changer rather urgently.

Enter John Bolton and his dream of war with Iran.

War unites populations. Throughout history, ruthless and opportunistic leaders have used war or the threat of war, time and time again, to solidify their grip on power and neutralize domestic opposition. Newly ascendant national security adviser John Bolton understands this full well, and he has the ear of the commander in chief.

- Advertisement -

Bolton has been preaching war with Iran for decades. His arguments have never managed to sway a U.S. president sufficiently to commence bombing. Part of his sales pitch to Trump undoubtedly includes a forecast of the political benefits.

Political benefits are the only semi-coherent rationale for entering into an armed conflict with Iran even as the fires from Bush's Iraq mistake still burn. In every other regard -- from the perspective of U.S. and international security, the economy of America and its allies, and the environmental health of the planet -- a U.S. military assault on Iran would be a guaranteed disaster of epic and, like the disaster in Iraq, lasting proportions.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Marc Ash is the founder and former Executive Director of Truthout, now the founder, editor and publisher of Reader Supported News: http://www.readersupportednews.org

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Betrayal of Cecily McMillan

Are the Oak Ridge Defendants Obama's p*ssy Riot?

What Leeann Tweeden Did Not Say

Tortured Folks

Plutocrats Win Control of Congress

TPP: The Case for Treason

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 