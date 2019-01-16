Will the Shutdown Go 60 Days?



Shutdown

Will the shutdown of gov' hit sixty days?

I'd hate to see it but in many ways

The only movement that I can much see

Is the shuffle to mic of Chuck S and Nan P.,

To explain once again they're doing their best,

But it's our president who must do the rest.

.

Which would work just fine with a regular prez,

Who does what he can if not what he says,

Or a regular Congress that's not full of jerks:

Some Repubs who to their prez can talk turks,

And split a few hairs and give each side a win,

And once that's done kick each other in shin.

.

Thing is, ol' Don is no regular prez,

More of a pasha but without the red fez.

He sees The Wall as divine re-election,

The gain of respect and less circumspection,

His beloved cage match of winner-all-take,

Political survival clearly at stake.

.

And by hook or by crook, Don sure survives all,

Bankruptcy, dear Stormy, the I.R.S. trawl,

And it ain't by ceding that Don did all that;

It's by NOT ceding, though he had to turn rat,

Turn rat or cretin or Janus-faced lover,

Using who's needed to give his rump cover.

.

So I suggest Democrats just make a fuss,

And cry the nation must get back on the bus,

And give in to blackmail, say they were forced,

Cry dirty pool, with Trump's motives ill-sourced,

'Cause Don won't back down and make no mistake:

To him two months shutdown's a quick piece of cake.



opednews.com



I live in Madrid, Spain, where I teach English on a freelance basis. My four novels can be seen on my website: www.philipkraske.com

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages:

,

