 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Will the Shutdown Go 60 Days?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 70183
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

From flickr.com: Shutdown {MID-342433}
Shutdown
(Image by Lorie Shaull)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Will the shutdown of gov' hit sixty days?
I'd hate to see it but in many ways
The only movement that I can much see
Is the shuffle to mic of Chuck S and Nan P.,
To explain once again they're doing their best,
But it's our president who must do the rest.
.
Which would work just fine with a regular prez,
Who does what he can if not what he says,
Or a regular Congress that's not full of jerks:
Some Repubs who to their prez can talk turks,
And split a few hairs and give each side a win,
And once that's done kick each other in shin.
.
Thing is, ol' Don is no regular prez,
More of a pasha but without the red fez.
He sees The Wall as divine re-election,
The gain of respect and less circumspection,
His beloved cage match of winner-all-take,
Political survival clearly at stake.
.
And by hook or by crook, Don sure survives all,
Bankruptcy, dear Stormy, the I.R.S. trawl,
And it ain't by ceding that Don did all that;
It's by NOT ceding, though he had to turn rat,
Turn rat or cretin or Janus-faced lover,
Using who's needed to give his rump cover.
.
So I suggest Democrats just make a fuss,
And cry the nation must get back on the bus,
And give in to blackmail, say they were forced,
Cry dirty pool, with Trump's motives ill-sourced,
'Cause Don won't back down and make no mistake:
To him two months shutdown's a quick piece of cake.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I live in Madrid, Spain, where I teach English on a freelance basis. My four novels can be seen on my website: www.philipkraske.com

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9-11 was a national job

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Syria and sarin: such is politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 